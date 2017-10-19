D*g thinks that the Moon is her ball

Normally I’d put this video up to make fun of d*gs, but I’m feeling charitable here in Ivy Land, so let’s just say this is a fun video in which a canid mistakes the moon for her ball—a ball that she thinks has been thrown upwards and has stuck in the sky:

4 Comments

  1. Jacques Hausser
    Posted October 19, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Humans have held the same idea for a long time…

  2. laingholm
    Posted October 19, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Which made me think of wolves and the moon.

    http://mentalfloss.com/article/51517/are-wolves-really-howling-moon

  3. jblilie
    Posted October 19, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Dang, you threw that one hard, Dad!

  4. Ken Phelps
    Posted October 19, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    The ‘humans and their religions’ metaphors just write themselves.

