Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2017, and by the time you’ll read this I’ll be off to Cambridge, Massachusetts for a some R&R. Sadly, last night the Cubs lost to the Dodgers—in Chicago—and if they lose tonight their season will be over, with no chance of a berth in the World Series. But two Series victories in a row was too much to hope for anyway.

I will report later on today if I have time. It’s National Chocolate Cupcake Day, as well as World Menopause Day.

On this day in 1851, Herman Melville’s great novel Moby-Dick was first published—in London, and under the title The Whale. On October 18, 1867, the United States formally took possession of Alaska after buying it from Russia for only $7.2 million—a bargain. It’s celebrated in that state as “Alaska Day.” Also on October 18, but in 1898, the U.S. took possession of Puerto Rico from Spain—an island yet to achieve statehood. On this day in 1922, the BBC (with the “C” then standing for “Company”) was founded as a group of radio transmitters that would constitute the national broadcasting service. On this day in 1945, Juan Perón married the actress Eva Duarte. He would later become President of Argentina, and his wife, “Evita,” would be immensely popular until her death in 1952 (aged only 33) from cervical cancer. I must admit I have a soft spot for Evita, who, despite fiercely supporting her husband, really did try to do good for the poor:

On this day in 1954, Texas Instruments produced the first transistor radio. If you’re of a certain age, like me, you’ll have had one, and walked around with it glued to your ear, or listened to it under the covers at night—one of my favorite surreptitious habits as a kid.

Finally, on October 18, 1963, Félicette, a black and white female stray cat from Paris, became the first cat launched into space. She came back alive, but her subsequent fate is unknown. Here she is (can someone read and translate the inscription, as I can’t make it out?):

And a description from Wikipedia:

The French had around fourteen cats in training (in equipment such as high-G centrifuges and compression chambers) in 1963. The animals were being trained by the Centre d’Enseignement et de Recherches de Médecine Aéronautique (CERMA). On 18 October 1963 at 8:09am, on the French sounding rocket (for research) Véronique AGI 47 (made in Vernon, Eure, Upper Normandy or Haute-Normandie), Félicette, a black and white female cat found on the streets of Paris, was sent into space. Véronique came from the German World War II Aggregate (rocket family) (A8), and also led to the French Diamant satellite launcher. The Veronique AGI was developed for the International Geophysical Year (Année géophysique internationale) in 1957 for biological research. Seven, out of the fifteen made, would carry live animals. It was a non-orbital flight, and lasted fifteen minutes, reaching a height of 156 kilometres. The cat was recovered safely after the capsule parachuted to Earth.

Here’s a movie about Félicette and her fellow astrocats, though I don’t think they were treated very well:

Notables born on this day include Henri Bergson (1859), A. J. Liebling (1904), Anita O’Day and Pierre Trudeau (both 1919), Chuck Berry (1926), Mike “The Coach” Ditka (1939), Laura Nyro (1947), Martina Navratilova (1956), Wynton Marsalis (1961), and Freida Pinto (1984). Those who died on October 18 include Charles Babbage (1871), Alfred Binet (1911), Thomas Edison (1931), Walt Kelly (1973) and Sylvia Kristel (2012).

Today’s Hili dialogue is a bit enigmatic, but Andrzej has supplied this link to explain it.

Hili: Socrates was right. A: Yes, I’m afraid so.

In Polish:

Hili: Sokrates miał rację.

Ja: Też się tego obawiam.

Finally, a few t**ts shameless cribbed from Heather Hastie:

Look at that budgie balance!

Cirque du Budgie pic.twitter.com/HYMrtzwzdx — Life on Earth (@planetepics) October 17, 2017 And a fledgling kakapo. It’s a good year in New Zealand for these heavily endangered and flightless parrots: A #kakapo chick can get up to 550g of rimu fruit a night. That's equivalent of 30x human RDA of #vitaminD! #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/mGw3UAlbL9 — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 17, 2017