Three and a half irritating phrases

Here’s where you can unload your pedantic language grips. We’ll have no people here saying “this is a trivial issue”. Of course it is, but so what? I have three today, and perhaps I’ve mentioned one of these before:

1.) The duplicated “is”. It goes like this: “The thing is, is that. . . . ”

2.) “Drop” meaning “was released”. For example, “Demi Lovato’s new single dropped yesterday.”

3.) “Gifted” meaning “gave.” Example: “I gifted her a hand-knit sweater for Christmas.”

I won’t even mention “medal” used as a verb in the Olympics. . . .

Of course I importune you to add your own language beefs below.