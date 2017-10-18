Three and a half irritating phrases

Here’s where you can unload your pedantic language grips. We’ll have no people here saying “this is a trivial issue”. Of course it is, but so what? I have three today, and perhaps I’ve mentioned one of these before:
1.) The duplicated “is”. It goes like this: “The thing is, is that. . . . ”
2.) “Drop” meaning “was released”. For example, “Demi Lovato’s new single dropped yesterday.”
3.) “Gifted” meaning “gave.” Example: “I gifted her a hand-knit sweater for Christmas.”
I won’t even mention “medal” used as a verb in the Olympics. . . .
Of course I importune you to add your own language beefs below.
How about how the word “grow” is used these days. As in “how to grow your business”, etc. I guess it’s not technically incorrect but it grates on me.
Makes sense if you are running a grow-op here in Washington State.
I don’t care for “grow” as a transitive verb except when it comes to crops and house plants (though I suppose we’re stuck with it, ever since the Clinton years, in “grow the economy”).
Medal as a verb has been around since the 60s, to be fair. Also, what’s ‘language grip’?
Incorrect use of “anymore”. As in “we should go to the movies anymore”, or “it’s too hot outside in the summer anymore”. Fortunately, it is my wife that cringes with that particular faux pas, and I seem to be gifted with the ability to find a new way to use the word incorrectly at least once a week anymore.
Peace,
Paul
Ending sentences with “so”. As in, I’m too lazy to complete this sentence and will let you draw the conclusion I’m not willing to say out loud.
I dislike “reach out” as a synonym of “contact.” I have had to reach out to people because I have done something wrong or there was a misunderstanding. That use seems to be proper in fence-mending situations and is eroded by the unfortunate new usage.
You can always say: Sorry, I’m ticklish…
Business jargon … “Thanks for reaching out so we could hit the ground running and think outside the box to develop a visionary, game-changing, and disruptive paradigm shift!”
I’m probably alone on this one, but I hate the use of “Mirandize” as a verb, if for no other reason that my last name is Miranda. I’m aware that I have the right to remain silent about this, but I’ve chosen not to.
Thanks to The West Wing: ‘very unique’
The old ‘should of’ instead of ‘should have’
The grocer’s comma: Carrot’s, orange’s, banana’s
And some of modern office jargon:
‘Let’s park this discussion’, or maybe ‘take this offline’, and the horror verb ‘actioning’ and ‘actioned’
Comma? Not apostrophe? (I cringe when I see a plural spelled like a singular possessive.)
Brain-fart there – meant grocers’ apostrophe…
Grocer’ comma. Had to look that up. Also called Grocers’ apostrophe.
I was going to complain of plural and possessive misuse, and found with your comment that it has a name. It makes me crazy and now I’m now seeing it on public signs and notices.
Pretty soon it will be accepted by Oxford.
sub
Yeah, the “should of” is one that gives me the irrits.
Most things are unique but things that differ in many ways are very unique.
I think I’ve completely destroyed this one.
“Awesome”, as in anything less than perhaps the eruption of Mount St. Helen’s.
Comprise plus ‘of’ is one of my hates. Comprise already means, inter alia, consists of so ‘comprises of’ grates.
Use of ‘less’ when referring to numerical description rather than ‘fewer’.
The American insistence on turning the very obvious phrase ‘couldn’t care less’ into the meaningless ‘could care less’. Ugh!
“Where do you work at?”
The “at” isn’t necessary.
“A preposition is a terrible thing to end a sentence with.”
― Winston S. Churchill
Yes, that’s a classic line, but in my example, “Where do you work?” conveys the question just fine. The “at” (where the person shows up to work) is obviously implied, or so it seems to me.
Irregardless. Once you have decided you are without regard what is this IR stuff. You must have regard for made up words.
Respect the Oxford comma!
I have two:
1. “Offering a “free gift”.
2. Saying, “Me, myself, personally …”.
Another:
I can’t stand seeing “gate” appended to every goddamn scandal that comes along. (Somewhere online there’s a bit with two British comics who refer to “Watergate-gate”.)
I always wanted to read about a scandal involving sculduggery in harness racing: Gaitgate.
My brother thinks the ultimate store would be called MartMart.
Somebody is going to “try and do” something…how about “try to do”…
“Racist” as a synonym for “person”.
knowledgeable
The use of “loose” when “lose” is meant.
Subscribe
(No, that is not one of those.)
Wy not something positive for a change: I am delighted that logical punctuation is making headway (at least according to Pinker)! So no more illogical (apparently preferred by printers):
“The old system was terrible,” she said.
but instead:
“The new system is great!”, he agreed.
Which is as it should be.
The word ‘methodology’ used as a synonym for ‘method’
Here are some Trumpisms.
Trump: “Believe Me.”
Translation: “What I’ve said is a total lie.”
Trump: “People say.”
Translation: “Voices in my head told me.
Trump: “We’ll see what happens.”
Translation: “I haven’t the foggiest idea of what I will do.”
No, NO, N.O.!!!!!
It does NOT *beg* the question. It *raises* the question.
The worst variation of this one I ever saw was, “the question begs,…”.
AAACCKKKK!!!!!
I hereby banish the phrase ” Have a good one ” from the English lexicon .
It’s “different from,” people. Not different to or different than or different as.
It’s same as. Not different as.
It’s greater than. Not different than.
It’s similar to. Not different to.
** yells at cloud to keep off his lawn **
From yesterday’s paper: “fraudulence” which I assume meant fraud.
And that would make flatulence flat.
How about the latest in the political world? When they try to justify some skullduggery by implying that it was not really illegal or unethical or immoral, but they understand that it has “bad optics.”
Using “myself” instead of “me.”
This has become so common that most people don’t even realize that it’s wrong. For example, “This bill was drafted by Senator X and myself.”
It’s just one of the errors in the sentence I hear almost every day on the commuter train when it rolls into the final station …..
“On behalf of myself and the rest of the crew I want to thank you for riding with us today.”
Seconded. When told “have a good one,” I want to reply “have a good what?”
What’s so problematic about “have a good day” or “have a good evening”? It’s not like they take longer to say.