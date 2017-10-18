Three and a half irritating phrases

Here’s where you can unload your pedantic language grips. We’ll have no people here saying “this is a trivial issue”. Of course it is, but so what? I have three today, and perhaps I’ve mentioned one of these before:

1.) The duplicated “is”. It goes like this: “The thing is, is that. . . . ”

2.) “Drop” meaning “was released”. For example, “Demi Lovato’s new single dropped yesterday.”

3.) “Gifted” meaning “gave.” Example: “I gifted her a hand-knit sweater for Christmas.”

I won’t even mention “medal” used as a verb in the Olympics. . . .

Of course I importune you to add your own language beefs below.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 18, 2017 at 12:30 pm and filed under language. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

45 Comments

  1. Florian
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:34 pm | Permalink

    How about how the word “grow” is used these days. As in “how to grow your business”, etc. I guess it’s not technically incorrect but it grates on me.

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:39 pm | Permalink

      Makes sense if you are running a grow-op here in Washington State.

      Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:19 pm | Permalink

      I don’t care for “grow” as a transitive verb except when it comes to crops and house plants (though I suppose we’re stuck with it, ever since the Clinton years, in “grow the economy”).

      Reply
  2. davidtraynier
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:37 pm | Permalink

    Medal as a verb has been around since the 60s, to be fair. Also, what’s ‘language grip’?

    Reply
  3. Paul Monne
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:37 pm | Permalink

    Incorrect use of “anymore”. As in “we should go to the movies anymore”, or “it’s too hot outside in the summer anymore”. Fortunately, it is my wife that cringes with that particular faux pas, and I seem to be gifted with the ability to find a new way to use the word incorrectly at least once a week anymore.

    Peace,

    Paul

    Reply
  4. scattermuse
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:40 pm | Permalink

    Ending sentences with “so”. As in, I’m too lazy to complete this sentence and will let you draw the conclusion I’m not willing to say out loud.

    Reply
  5. Joseph McClain
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:40 pm | Permalink

    I dislike “reach out” as a synonym of “contact.” I have had to reach out to people because I have done something wrong or there was a misunderstanding. That use seems to be proper in fence-mending situations and is eroded by the unfortunate new usage.

    Reply
    • alexander
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:55 pm | Permalink

      You can always say: Sorry, I’m ticklish…

      Reply
    • KD33
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:56 pm | Permalink

      Business jargon … “Thanks for reaching out so we could hit the ground running and think outside the box to develop a visionary, game-changing, and disruptive paradigm shift!”

      Reply
  6. mirandaga
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:44 pm | Permalink

    I’m probably alone on this one, but I hate the use of “Mirandize” as a verb, if for no other reason that my last name is Miranda. I’m aware that I have the right to remain silent about this, but I’ve chosen not to.

    Reply
  7. Trevor H
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

    Thanks to The West Wing: ‘very unique’

    The old ‘should of’ instead of ‘should have’

    The grocer’s comma: Carrot’s, orange’s, banana’s

    Reply
    • Trevor H
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:47 pm | Permalink

      And some of modern office jargon:

      ‘Let’s park this discussion’, or maybe ‘take this offline’, and the horror verb ‘actioning’ and ‘actioned’

      Reply
    • Laurance
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:02 pm | Permalink

      Comma? Not apostrophe? (I cringe when I see a plural spelled like a singular possessive.)

      Reply
      • Trevor H
        Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:20 pm | Permalink

        Brain-fart there – meant grocers’ apostrophe…

        Reply
    • Andree
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm | Permalink

      Grocer’ comma. Had to look that up. Also called Grocers’ apostrophe.

      I was going to complain of plural and possessive misuse, and found with your comment that it has a name. It makes me crazy and now I’m now seeing it on public signs and notices.

      Pretty soon it will be accepted by Oxford.

      Reply
    • Michieux
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:11 pm | Permalink

      Yeah, the “should of” is one that gives me the irrits.

      Reply
    • Curt Nelson
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:11 pm | Permalink

      Most things are unique but things that differ in many ways are very unique.

      I think I’ve completely destroyed this one.

      Reply
  8. Bruce J. Cochrane
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

    “Awesome”, as in anything less than perhaps the eruption of Mount St. Helen’s.

    Reply
  9. Geoff Toscano
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm | Permalink

    Comprise plus ‘of’ is one of my hates. Comprise already means, inter alia, consists of so ‘comprises of’ grates.

    Use of ‘less’ when referring to numerical description rather than ‘fewer’.

    The American insistence on turning the very obvious phrase ‘couldn’t care less’ into the meaningless ‘could care less’. Ugh!

    Reply
  10. Barry Lyons
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:47 pm | Permalink

    “Where do you work at?”

    The “at” isn’t necessary.

    Reply
    • RGT
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:02 pm | Permalink

      “A preposition is a terrible thing to end a sentence with.”
      ― Winston S. Churchill

      Reply
      • Barry Lyons
        Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:20 pm | Permalink

        Yes, that’s a classic line, but in my example, “Where do you work?” conveys the question just fine. The “at” (where the person shows up to work) is obviously implied, or so it seems to me.

        Reply
  11. Randy schenck
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

    Irregardless. Once you have decided you are without regard what is this IR stuff. You must have regard for made up words.

    Reply
  12. KD33
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

    Respect the Oxford comma!

    Reply
  13. Stephen Barnard
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:50 pm | Permalink

    I have two:

    1. “Offering a “free gift”.

    2. Saying, “Me, myself, personally …”.

    Reply
  14. Barry Lyons
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:53 pm | Permalink

    Another:

    I can’t stand seeing “gate” appended to every goddamn scandal that comes along. (Somewhere online there’s a bit with two British comics who refer to “Watergate-gate”.)

    Reply
    • Joseph McClain
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:03 pm | Permalink

      I always wanted to read about a scandal involving sculduggery in harness racing: Gaitgate.

      Reply
      • Curt Nelson
        Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

        My brother thinks the ultimate store would be called MartMart.

        Reply
  15. Patrick Clark
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:55 pm | Permalink

    Somebody is going to “try and do” something…how about “try to do”…

    Reply
  16. Craw
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:56 pm | Permalink

    “Racist” as a synonym for “person”.

    Reply
  17. uvenet
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:57 pm | Permalink

    knowledgeable

    Reply
  18. Michael Clarke
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:57 pm | Permalink

    The use of “loose” when “lose” is meant.

    Reply
  19. BobTerrace
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 12:58 pm | Permalink

    Subscribe

    (No, that is not one of those.)

    Reply
  20. Dick Veldkamp
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm | Permalink

    Wy not something positive for a change: I am delighted that logical punctuation is making headway (at least according to Pinker)! So no more illogical (apparently preferred by printers):

    “The old system was terrible,” she said.

    but instead:

    “The new system is great!”, he agreed.

    Which is as it should be.

    Reply
  21. RodWilson
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:03 pm | Permalink

    The word ‘methodology’ used as a synonym for ‘method’

    Reply
  22. Historian
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:05 pm | Permalink

    Here are some Trumpisms.

    Trump: “Believe Me.”
    Translation: “What I’ve said is a total lie.”

    Trump: “People say.”
    Translation: “Voices in my head told me.

    Trump: “We’ll see what happens.”
    Translation: “I haven’t the foggiest idea of what I will do.”

    Reply
  23. Laurance
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm | Permalink

    No, NO, N.O.!!!!!

    It does NOT *beg* the question. It *raises* the question.

    The worst variation of this one I ever saw was, “the question begs,…”.

    AAACCKKKK!!!!!

    Reply
  24. Icarus
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:10 pm | Permalink

    I hereby banish the phrase ” Have a good one ” from the English lexicon .

    Reply
  25. p. puk
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:12 pm | Permalink

    It’s “different from,” people. Not different to or different than or different as.

    It’s same as. Not different as.
    It’s greater than. Not different than.
    It’s similar to. Not different to.

    ** yells at cloud to keep off his lawn **

    Reply
  26. Gordon
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:15 pm | Permalink

    From yesterday’s paper: “fraudulence” which I assume meant fraud.

    Reply
    • Curt Nelson
      Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:19 pm | Permalink

      And that would make flatulence flat.

      Reply
  27. John Conoboy
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:19 pm | Permalink

    How about the latest in the political world? When they try to justify some skullduggery by implying that it was not really illegal or unethical or immoral, but they understand that it has “bad optics.”

    Reply
  28. Laurence A. Moran
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:20 pm | Permalink

    Using “myself” instead of “me.”

    This has become so common that most people don’t even realize that it’s wrong. For example, “This bill was drafted by Senator X and myself.”

    It’s just one of the errors in the sentence I hear almost every day on the commuter train when it rolls into the final station …..

    “On behalf of myself and the rest of the crew I want to thank you for riding with us today.”

    Reply
  29. Panacea Liquidgrace
    Posted October 18, 2017 at 1:21 pm | Permalink

    Seconded. When told “have a good one,” I want to reply “have a good what?”

    What’s so problematic about “have a good day” or “have a good evening”? It’s not like they take longer to say.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: