Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ apologetics

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “why”? is based on an article I discussed a few days ago, which the author sent in an email message:

It’s hard to know whether the author of this article from the Independent is being cynically deceptive, or honestly self-deceptive. But it is significant that Mr Rashid cites chapter and verse numbers from the Koran while avoiding actually quoting what they say. If you look them up, you’ll see why. 4:2, 4:20, 4:35. (Be aware that the author of the Independent piece got some of the verse numbers wrong.)

You can find an easily searchable Qur’an here, and I’ve added the links to the verses for your convenience. The strip, I’m pleased to say, makes the same point I did, but of course any rational person would arrive at that conclusion!