Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ apologetics

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “why”? is based on an article I discussed a few days ago, which the author sent in an email message:
It’s hard to know whether the author of this article from the Independent is being cynically deceptive, or honestly self-deceptive.
But it is significant that Mr Rashid cites chapter and verse numbers from the Koran while avoiding actually quoting what they say. If you look them up, you’ll see why. 4:2, 4:20, 4:35. (Be aware that the author of the Independent piece got some of the verse numbers wrong.)
You can find an easily searchable Qur’an here, and I’ve added the links to the verses for your convenience. The strip, I’m pleased to say, makes the same point I did, but of course any rational person would arrive at that conclusion!
Every book or document needs an update every few years or so, especially the non fiction. Books such at the bible or Koran need only to be buried or forgotten. Thomas Jefferson believed the Constitution needed a rewrite every generation which he determined was 19 years. To cherry pick and ignore or reinvent the meaning is your signal it is time to move on. Why should the next generation be obligated to live by the last one. Makes no sense at all.