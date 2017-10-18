Dawkins and Krauss on free will

One thing that’s distressed me a bit is the unwillingness of my Big Name Atheist Friends to speak frankly about free will. When asked, as Richard Dawkins was below, what they think of it, they often mumble or deflect the question. Richard’s answer here is the same one he gave when I asked him the identical question about two months ago in Washington, D. C. He’s right in quoting Hitchens’s witticism that “I have no choice” to make the point that we feel as if we have free will, but while that may describe our illusions, a flat “no” would be more to the point. And I’m dubious about Richard’s assertion that he “doesn’t have a very well thought-out view about it”, even though he finally admits that yes, our behaviors are determined. (I wish he’d talked a bit about why we feel we have agency when we really don’t, again something he admits. It’s a fascinating evolutionary question.)
In the end Richard recommends reading Dan Dennett, who of course thinks that we do have free will: but a kind that’s different from what we think it is (many compatibilists are fuzzy, and certainly contradict each other, about “the kind of free will we do have”).
Lawrence Krauss adds that because we act as if we have free will—and here both men are construing “free will” as “libertarian I-could-have-chosen-otherwise free will”—then it doesn’t make any difference whether we do or not. (He also seems to confuse predictability of behavior with determinism of behavior, a common conflation.) He concludes that it’s a question for philosophers rather than scientists.
But it isn’t, and it really does make a difference whether we only think we can choose freely or whether we really do choose freely. It’s an enormously important issue, for if all our behaviors are determined, then we can’t hold people like Jeffrey Dahmer or Harvey Weinstein responsible for having “made the wrong choice”, and vilifying them for not having chosen otherwise. The fact is that these predators—and ourselves—are, as Richard admits, determined by antecedent causes that we don’t fully understand. (I hasten to add that there are good determinist reasons to punish people like Dahmer and Weinstein, and I’ve discussed those at length.)
If you don’t believe in libertarian free will, then the concept of moral responsibility becomes problematic, though the problem of responsibility itself is not problematic. What changes is how we reward and, especially, punish people. Think about it: if people really couldn’t have chosen otherwise, and had to behave as they did, then doesn’t that have any implications for how we deal with bad behavior? After all, the law already takes this into account, somewhat exculpating people if they’re deemed mentally incapacitated or unable to tell the difference between right and wrong. But all of us are like that, and even if we do know the difference between “right” and “wrong”, we can still act in only one way at a given moment, so that knowledge is irrelevant when determining punishment.
I’ve already discussed what reforms should be made to the penal system under determinism (see here, for instance), and that is not just “something to be discussed by philosophers”. It involves real effects on the lives of men and women, and on society at large. And it leads to more humane treatment of prisoners, treatment that can be based on science (e.g., “What forms of ‘punishment’ are best for deterring others, keeping people away from others until they’re reformed, and how can we best reform them?”)
Further, it can make a difference in your own behavior. In my case, I no longer beat myself up over decisions in my past that, I once felt, I could have made differently. I couldn’t. Such recriminations are not only mentally sapping, but scientifically untenable.
I don’t know why people like Richard and Lawrence seem loath to discuss the moral and penal implications of determinism, but rather fob people off on philosophers like Dan. As I’ve said repeatedly, working out and putting into effect the implications of determinism—which happens to be true—is far, far more important than trying to find a form of free will that simultaneously admits of determinism (that part is usually buried) but still reassures people that they have some form of free will. That endeavor is fine as far as it goes, but in the end it’s a purely semantic and academic exercise, and beyond the interests of the public. (Be aware that surveys show most people construe free will as being “I-could-have-done otherwise” form.)
Fixing the horrible prison systems around the world in which people are tortured or mistreated because it’s thought they made the wrong choice is a far more important problem than confecting semantic compatibilism. Why don’t atheists deal with something that is, in the end, a scientific question, and one that’s palpably true (read Sean Carroll if you doubt its scientific truth)? And of course philosophers can play an important role in that discussion. It’s just that most of them don’t.
It could be, as Dan has said, that it’s dangerous for society to embrace pure determinism without being given a semantic alternative to the term “free will”. But I don’t believe that, for determinists like me haven’t wrecked our world, and won’t. Moreover, such a statement is a condescending “little people” argument like the one used for God: “we can’t tell people that there is no God without giving them a substitute God (a ‘ground of being’?), for society cannot live without religion.” We all know that’s bogus, and I’m sure neither Richard nor Lawrence accepts that. So why do atheists act like theologians when it comes to free will? (It goes without saying that libertarian free will—the free ability to choose Jesus as a saviour, or do good rather than ill—is a bedrock for many religions.)
I challenge my atheist colleagues like Richard and Lawrence to go beyond the statements they make below, and come to grips with what accepting determinism really means for how we treat others. That’s not a philosophical question but a psychological and societal one. To me, getting people to accept determinism and then act on that acceptance is at least as important as getting them to accept that there’s no evidence for gods.
h/t: Julian
I can’t accept determinism to be real, it is a part of my nature to deny its validity. Seriously though, Dr. Coyne could you point me to some post of yours or some articles that clearly explain the determinist position (I’m not even sure I am describing it accurately here!). This is one of those profound ideas that seems to invoke much push back from folks. Thanks
The best answer I can give (besides reading Sean Carroll’s “The Big Picture”) is to say that our brain is made of matter, and matter follows the laws of physics. Insofar as our neurons could behave fundamentally unpredictably, if affected by quantum mechanics in their firing, that doesn’t give us a basis for agency either.
Since our behaviors all come from our material bodies and brains, which obey the laws of physics, which by and large are deterministic on a macro scale, then our behaviors at any one instant are determined as well by the configuration of molecules in the Universe.
All you have to do is accept that our bodies and brains are made of stuff, and stuff on the macro scale is deterministic in its behavior. Even compatibilists accept these points as well the fundamental determinism (though often unpredictability) of our behavior.
See the book Free Will by Sam Harris which simply explains why we have no basis, in the form of data, to conclude the we can freely make decisions. Of course there is, as pointed out the final argument that our brains are physical.
Oh, yes, how could I forget that one?
This is why I think ‘determinism’ is irrelevant when it comes to the free-will debate.
If determinism/predictability is true, then we have no free will. But if quantum indeterminism/unpredictability is true, then we also don’t have free will (as you describe it above).
It does not matter whether the mind/brain operates deterministically or indeterministically. What matters, both philosophically and for social policy, is that the mind/brain obeys the laws of physics- that there is no ghost in the machine.
If you believe in a free will, then I challenge you to explain the physics of how the universe was in state A at time T, and in some sense waiting for your decision as to whether proceed to state B or state C at time t + DT. The differential equation of the universe sort of sits and waits for you to change its current state, not through dynamics, but by a non-deterministic decision-making process. Explain the physics without imposing woo like “decision generators.” I don’t think anyone can.
sub
Determinism is a very uncomfortable position for many intellectuals since their lives revolve around thinking and ideas. I like the simple discussion by Sam Harris in his book Free Will of the origin of so called conscious decisions. These come into our awareness by unconscious processes of which we are not and cannot be aware. Therefore any inference of the existence of free will involving some sort of free choice is purely faith based and untenable given the physical nature of the brain.
I imagine Richard Dawkins has enough on his plate with his evolution and atheism without needing to publicly deny free will as well. The howls!
As for Lawrence Kraus, maybe similar, maybe.
we aren’t billiard balls JAC: NAME ADDRESS AND PHONE NUMBER REDACTED SINCE THEY WERE APPARENTLY INCLUDED BY MISTAKE.
Yes we are, but we’re billiard balls made of meat.
Making bank shots that much harder to pull off.
While I’m a compatibilist myself, I have to say I’m increasingly skeptical that there are any “true” libertarians out there. Everybody appeals to cause/effect sometimes, even if they are libertarian in the abstract. Conservative christians are some of the most ardent libertarians, yet claim extraordinary knowledge of behavioral determinism when it comes to raising children. Then there’s the whole premise of gay conversion therapy, where they can wax on and on about what causes people to “choose” a “gay lifestyle” and how they can be induced to change. They talk for hours about their deterministic beliefs and then suddenly say everyone has cosmic agency.
Couldn’t agree more with this. There’s no other scientific fact that so corrodes religious ideas of the soul, which is ignored by atheists.