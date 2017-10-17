Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Tuesday, October 17, 2017, and promises to be a coolish but sunny day in Chicago. I am heading for Cambridge, Massachusetts tomorrow for a week, so posting will probably be light in the interim. I do my best.

It’s National Pasta Day, and there’s also a special Google Doodle today, celebrating the Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. It’s below, and click on the screenshot to go to a special Selena video. I I’ve never heard any of her songs, but I’m aware of her tremendous popularity (she was one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time), and of the fact that she was murdered—Corpus Christi, Texas on March 31, 1995, by an unscrupulous business manager. Selena was only 23 when she died. You can read more about her story, her music, and the Doodle + video, which took two years to produce, here. The occasion for the Doodle was the release of her first studio album on October 17, 1989.

On October 17, 1604, Johannes Kepler observed a supernova in the constellation Ophiuchus He wasn’t the first to see it, but observed and interpreted it, suggesting that, since new stars might appear, the Heavens were perhaps not fixed. On this day in 1814, the Great London Beer Flood occurred when vats of beer erupted at the Meux and Company Brewery, sending a tsunami of beer down Tottenham Court Road and killing eight people. What a way to go! On this day in 1888, Thomas Edison filed a patent for the “Optical Phonograph”: the first form of movies. And in 1907, Marconi’s company began the first commercial transatlantic wireless service, sending messages between Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada and Clifden, Ireland. In 1931, Al Capone, already infected with syphillis, was convicted of income tax evasion; he was released in 1939 but, demented and very sick from his disease, died eight years later. Two years later, Albert Einstein moved to the U.S., where we have the best physicists. There’s no country in the world that has physicists as good as we do! Einstein made American great again! And on this day in 1979, the old grifter Mother Theresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for allowing thousands of Indians to suffer while being converted to Catholicism.

Notables born on October 17 include Nathaniel West (1903), Cozy Cole (1909), Arthur Miller (1915), Rita Hayworth (1918), Montgomery Clift (1920), Gary Puckett (1942), Wyclef Jean (1969), Eminem (1972; he’s 45 today!) and Ariel Levy (1974). What happens to a rapper who’s aged? Does he dry up like a raisin in the sun?

Here’s Wyclef Jean and Shakira in a terrific live performance of “Hips Don’t Lie“:

Notables who died on this day —imagine what a beating it is to write this list every day and see the decedents move closer and closer to my age!— René Antoine Ferchault de Réaumur (1757), Frédéric Chopin (1849), Julia Ward Howe (1910), S. J. Perelman (1979), Tennessee Ernie Ford (1991), and Levi Stubbs (2008). Here’s Tennesee Ernie singing his most famous song (if you’re of a certain age, you’ll recognize who introduces him). Note that “Sixteen Tons” was written and first performed by Merle Travis.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has taken over Andrzej’s chair, as she often does.

Hili: Don’t even think about it! A: About what? Hili: Throwing me off this chair.

In Polish:

Hili: Nawet o tym nie myśl!

Ja: O czym?

Hili: Żeby mnie wyrzucić z tego fotela.

Nearby, Leon is at the site of his future home, which still can’t be built as his staff can’t find a contractor willing to pour the foundation. It’s all very sad. Now Leon is scared of being shot:

Leon: Leon: Is hunting prohibited everywhere in the vicinity?

And a few tw**ts:

From Ziya Tong via Matthew Cobb:

Many of you know that the praying mantis is my favorite insect.

I've seen them take on birds & spiders, but never a snake! pic.twitter.com/3qXdNYI3Oi — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) October 15, 2017

And two tw**ts cribbed from Heather Hastie.

Here’s someone laboriously making a model of Freddy Mercury:

Whatever they're charging for the finished product, it ain't enough. pic.twitter.com/IBxtF6qZoN — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 15, 2017

And a baby wolf!

Baby Wolf in snow pic.twitter.com/pWqXuqRw8a — Life on Earth (@planetepics) October 16, 2017