More boot weather

I rarely travel with cowboy boots as they’re a pain to take off at security and too large to fit into a small carry-on bag. So I wear them when I can, which is today. Here’s a pair of back cut American alligator boots (with calf shafts) by Lucchese. Note the alligator inlay on the shafts. These were also acquired on eBay.

To the right of the boot on the left (my right foot) you can see a copy of Eleven Days in AugustMatthew Cobb’s fine book on the liberation of Paris in 1944.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:15 am and filed under boots.

5 Comments

  1. Andy Lowry
    Posted October 17, 2017 at 7:21 am | Permalink

    Lucchese is good stuff! Wearing a pair right now.

    Reply
  2. Randy schenck
    Posted October 17, 2017 at 7:22 am | Permalink

    Of a certain age tells us that is Dinah Shore. I know she had shows on TV for years and I think, so did Ernie Ford.

    Reply
  3. jblilie
    Posted October 17, 2017 at 7:33 am | Permalink

    Very nice boots! 🙂

    Reply
  4. Blue
    Posted October 17, 2017 at 7:33 am | Permalink

    Okay, .now. ?

    Now, I am r e e e e ally, really envious, Dr Coyne.

    Blue

    Reply
  5. Janet
    Posted October 17, 2017 at 7:34 am | Permalink

    More boots! Love to see your whole collection…

    Reply

