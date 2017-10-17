American University cancels “Unsafe Space” Title IX discussion on dubious grounds

I’ve written before about the Spiked website’s “Unsafe Space” tour, which is going around to various colleges discussing controversial issues. This is no Milo Yiannopoulos “Rile ‘Em Up” tour; rather, it has people like Wendy Kaminer, Jonathan Haidt, Nadine Strossen (past head of the ACLU), Steve Pinker, Laura Kipnis, Bret Weinstein, and Sarah Haider discussing issues like identity politics, the role of the Regressive Left in Trump’s election, and other issues that, while controversial, aren’t meant to incite demonstrations or violence. In fact, I have tickets to the November 6 presentation at Harvard with Kaminer, Pinker, Brendan O’Neill, and Robby Soave.

One of the panels was scheduled for September 28 at American University; here it is:

Note that the venue wasn’t American University (AU), but Reason Magazine. Why? Because, according to a post by participant Elizabeth Nolan Brown, AU canceled the panel on the grounds that space wasn’t available because the panel was classified as a “meeting” rather than “event.” (That apparently hasn’t led to cancellations at AU before.) Brown thinks that the real reason, which seems likely, is that the AU branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) had organized a campaign titled “Keep Our Campus Safe”, which has its own Facebook page. The header gives its obvious intent (click on screenshot to go to the page)—NO DISCUSSION!

To their credit, the AAUW didn’t try to shut down the discussion, and called for counter-speech, but they also characterized the panel as “hate speech” and “violence” that could induce trauma (my emphasis):

The Unsafe Space Tour is coming to AU. What do they want to talk about? Completely revising and undoing decades of work by activists around campuses across the country to make campuses safer for victims of sexual violence. So let’s show them what WE think of Title IX. Come join AAUW at AU to show the Unsafe Space Tour that WE SUPPORT TITLE IX! During the Q+A portion of the event, line up with us and let them know exactly how YOU feel about Title IX at AU. . . . A note on First Amendment rights to free speech: AAUW at AU fully supports free speech. This does not mean we support forcing marginalized students to hate speech and other forms of violence and trauma.

That last bit is weaselly, because they say that this panel, and the “hate speech” that it was supposedly to purvey, is not free speech. And, when the panel was moved, the AAUW site posted this, along with two comments from Annamarie Rienzi, affiliated with the student group, Young Americans for liberty, that hosted the event.





As we’ve discussed before, the Obama administration’s “Dear Colleague” revisions to Title IX are problematic, and certainly deserve discussion, as they’ve led to a horrible mess and mass confusion, about how sexual assaults and harassment on campuses are to be adjudicated. It is not “hate speech” to have such a discussion. But the AAUW clearly wasn’t interested in doing anything but harassing speakers during the Q&A (at least they weren’t going to “shut it down”). But then saying that they’re “STOKED” to announce that the discussion has been canceled (it was just moved) gives away their real motivation: to keep this discussion from taking place.

While Nolan Brown isn’t that interested in recrimination, and wants to discuss what the panel actually said, I am perturbed that a respectable academic women’s group wanted to drive this discussion away, apparently on the grounds that even questioning the revision of Title IX’s stipulations is “hate speech”—something that cannot be tolerated.

h/t: BJ