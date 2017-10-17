A fly with arachnid boots!

I was pleased to get this tw**t from Matthew showing a fly with boots. It looks like a housefly, and the pseudoscorpions are simply exhibiting phoresis: they’re hitching a ride to somewhere on the fly’s leg. The “pseudoscorpion” page on Wikipedia notes that “pseudoscorpions often carry out phoresy, a form of commensalism in which one organism uses another for the purpose of transport.”

check out this fly boy with pseudoscorpion "boots" from one of my entomology groups pic.twitter.com/V2n01DxKUX — nap crap (@oninnaig) October 16, 2017

Now if he just had a phoretic cowboy hat!

From What’s That Bug?, here’s another pseudoscorpion committing Phoresis in the First Degree on the antenna of an ichneumon:

And, if you have €250, you can buy a phoretic pseudoscorpion in Baltic amber (no telling what it was riding on):