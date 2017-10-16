The smallest man in the world and his cat

As I noted this morning, it’s Global Cat Day, and here’s my contribution.

I’m not sure if this was verified (Guinness World Records) didn’t exist in that time, but in the late forties and mid-fifties, Henry Behrens (born about 1895) was touted as the world’s smallest man. A midget, he was 30 inches (0.81 meters) tall and weighed 32 pounds (14.5 kg). Here’s a picture of him dancing with his black cat, and another with his wife—and his black cat (can you spot it?):

Here’s a video of the man who called himself “Colonel Peewee”:

h/t: Laurie