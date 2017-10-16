Today we have photos from the young Jamie Blilie, who’s just 13: our youngest contributor. The captions are indented:

Sciurus carolinensis), northeastern Wisconsin. A black phase Eastern Gray Squirrel ), northeastern Wisconsin.

Eastern bluebird (Sialia sialis):

House Wren (Troglodytes aedon) in full song.

A Gray Catbird (Dumetella carolinensis), also in full song. I’d only heard them give the “meow” call; but this one gave us a full piping thrush song, very beautiful. This was at William O’Brien State Park, just east of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, on the St. Croix River. This was a tough shot to get, in thick brush. ), also in full song. I’d only heard them give the “meow” call; but this one gave us a full piping thrush song, very beautiful. This was at William O’Brien State Park, just east of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, on the St. Croix River. This was a tough shot to get, in thick brush.

Unidentified. (Readers?)