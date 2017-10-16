Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have photos from the young Jamie Blilie, who’s just 13: our youngest contributor.  The captions are indented:

 
A black phase Eastern Gray Squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis), northeastern Wisconsin.

Eastern bluebird (Sialia sialis):

House Wren (Troglodytes aedon) in full song.

A Gray Catbird (Dumetella carolinensis), also in full song.  I’d only heard them give the “meow” call; but this one gave us a full piping thrush song, very beautiful.  This was at William O’Brien State Park,  just east of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, on the St. Croix River.  This was a tough shot to get, in thick brush.

Unidentified. (Readers?)

 

7 Comments

  1. Randy schenck
    Posted October 16, 2017 at 8:20 am | Permalink

    Certainly do not need this old man’s photos. That blue bird is really good.

    Reply
  2. John Landis
    Posted October 16, 2017 at 8:20 am | Permalink

    Rose Breasted Grosbeak – Female

    Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted October 16, 2017 at 8:30 am | Permalink

      Beat me to it. A good find too!

      Reply
  3. Janet
    Posted October 16, 2017 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    Beautiful photos, Jamie, thank you! Pretty cool as well that you can identify the birds.

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted October 16, 2017 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    Very good collection of some well known birds. The catbird is in a very typical setting – deep in the underbrush.

    Reply
  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted October 16, 2017 at 8:32 am | Permalink

    Excellent pictures! I really enjoyed these, so thank you.
    I do see a lot of the black phase sqrrls in certain parks around me. I thought they would be more uncommon in general, but they seem a common color in some places.

    Reply
  6. Debbie Coplan
    Posted October 16, 2017 at 8:33 am | Permalink

    Great photos! Love that you can see the feathers so clearly….
    Thanks for the photos!

    Reply

