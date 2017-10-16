Today we have photos from the young Jamie Blilie, who’s just 13: our youngest contributor. The captions are indented:
A black phase Eastern Gray Squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis), northeastern Wisconsin.
Eastern bluebird (Sialia sialis):
House Wren (Troglodytes aedon) in full song.
A Gray Catbird (Dumetella carolinensis), also in full song. I’d only heard them give the “meow” call; but this one gave us a full piping thrush song, very beautiful. This was at William O’Brien State Park, just east of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, on the St. Croix River. This was a tough shot to get, in thick brush.
Unidentified. (Readers?)
Certainly do not need this old man’s photos. That blue bird is really good.
Rose Breasted Grosbeak – Female
Beat me to it. A good find too!
Beautiful photos, Jamie, thank you! Pretty cool as well that you can identify the birds.
Very good collection of some well known birds. The catbird is in a very typical setting – deep in the underbrush.
Excellent pictures! I really enjoyed these, so thank you.
I do see a lot of the black phase sqrrls in certain parks around me. I thought they would be more uncommon in general, but they seem a common color in some places.
Great photos! Love that you can see the feathers so clearly….
Thanks for the photos!