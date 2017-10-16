A grand cosmological event: the collision of two neutron stars pumps up the physics community

Well, this astronomy/physics news is just in, and of course it’s above my pay grade, but at least I can refer you to articles in both the New York Times and CNN about a new discovery: the collision of two neutron stars, emitting both electromagnetic and gravity waves. The collision was detected in August, but was announced today.

What, you ask, is a neutron star? CNN says this:

Neutron stars are the smallest in the universe, with a diameter comparable to the size of a city like Chicago or Atlanta. They are the leftover remnants of supernovae. But they are incredibly dense, with masses bigger than that of our sun. So think of the sun, compressed into a major city. Now, think of two of them violently crashing into each other.

“This is more energy than has been released by the sun during its entire life, and this was released during just tens of seconds as the neutron stars (spiraled) together,” Piro said.

The New York Times notes that a teaspoon of neutron star weighs as much as Mount Everest! Can you imagine?

Now, why is this important? CNN again:

The collision [on August 17]created the first observed instance of a single source emitting ripples in space-time, known as gravitational waves, as well as light, which was released in the form of a two-second gamma ray burst. The collision also created heavy elements such as gold, platinum and lead, scattering them across the universe in a kilonova — similar to a supernova — after the initial fireball.

It is being hailed as the first known instance of multi-messenger astrophysics: one source in the universe emitting two kinds of waves, gravitational and electromagnetic.

News conferences were held around the world and a multitude of research papers were published Monday to detail the discovery, which was captured by space and Earth-based telescopes on August 17. These papers and conferences include representatives for the thousands of scientists, 70 observatories and gravitational wave detectors LIGO and Virgo that participated in one of the most-observed and -studied astronomical events of our time. One paper includes thousands of authors making up 35% of the global astronomy community.

And the NYT:

For the LIGO researchers, this is in some ways an even bigger bonanza than the original discovery. This is the first time they have discovered anything that regular astronomers could see and study. All of LIGO’s previous discoveries have involved colliding black holes, which are composed of empty tortured space-time — there is nothing for the eye or the telescope to see.

But neutron stars are full of stuff, matter packed at the density of Mount Everest in a teaspoon. When neutron stars slam together, all kinds of things burst out: gamma rays, X-rays, radio waves. Something for everyone who has a window on the sky.

“Joy for all,” said David Shoemaker, a physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who is the spokesman for the LIGO Scientific Collaboration.

Images captured by the Dark Energy Camera at the Cerro Tololo Interamerican Observatory in Chile showed the fiery aftermath of the explosion from the colliding neutron stars. On the left, a tiny dot is visible just above the bright spot in the center of the frame — that dot is the explosion. At right, the same view without the explosion. Credit National Optical Astronomy Observatory

And an artists’ reconstruction:

An artist’s rendering of the merger of two neutron stars from Aug. 17. Credit Robin Dienel/The Carnegie Institution for Science

The papers about this are not only numerous (or will be), but also have more authors than any paper I’ve ever seen. At any rate, of the two articles the NYT one gives far more information, and I’ll leave it to you to read it; you can also hear the audio signal that alerted astronomers on August 17 that this was happening.

NYT (my emphasis):

As astronomers gather for news conferences in several cities around the world, a blizzard of papers are being published, including one in The Astrophysical Journal Letters that has 4,500 authors — a third of all the professional astronomers in the world — from 910 institutions. “That paper almost killed the paperwriting team,” said Vicky Kalogera, a Northwestern University astrophysicist who was one of 10 people who did the actual writing.

More papers are appearing in Nature and in Science, on topics including nuclear physics and cosmology.

“It’s the greatest fireworks show in the universe,” said David Reitze of the California Institute of Technology and the executive director of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO.

Daniel Holz, an astrophysicist at the University of Chicago and a member of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, a larger group that studies gravitational waves, said, “I can’t think of a similar situation in the field of science in my lifetime, where a single event provides so many staggering insights about our universe.”

 As for the take of a cosmologist on what this all means, you couldn’t do better than read Official Website Physicist™ Sean Carroll’s piece put up today on his website, a piece called “Standard Sirens“.
