Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on October 16, 2017 from a slowly clearing Chicago: our two days of gloom and rain have stopped, and it will be sunny but cool today (high of 61° F or 16° C). I have to fast today, so I get only one large latte (with Splenda) as my “food” intake. It’s National Liqueur Day (my favorite is Chartreuse— very complex and herbal). But the big news is that it’s Global Cat Day! There are videos at the site, and you can even sign a pledge to help all cats, especially feral ones (this used to also be Feral Cat Day):

I pledge to be an ally to cats, including those who call the outdoors their home. I will advocate for compassionate policies that protect every cat in my community.

Hug your kitty today, and maybe feed an outdoor kitty.

On October 16, 1793, Marie Antoinette was guillotined. On this day in 1846, John Collins Warren first demonstrated ether as an anesthetic at Massachusetts General Hospital (he removed a patient’s neck tumor). On October 16, 1859, John Brown and his men led their unsuccessful raid on Harper’s Ferry in West Virginia. On October 16, 1916, Margaret Sanger opened the first family planning clinic in America. Exactly seven years later, Walt and Roy Disney founded the Walt Disney Company. On this day in 1940, the Warsaw Ghetto was established. And a decade later, C. S. Lewis started the Chronicles of Narnia series by publishing The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, a book I couldn’t stand. On this day in 1973, Henry Kissinger and Lê Đức Thọ were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize—an enormous travesty! Finally, exactly eleven years thereafter, Desmond Tutu, a worthy recipient, was awarded the same prize.

Notables born on this day include Noah Webster (1758), Oscar Wilde (1854), Eugene O’Neill (1888), photographer Paul Strand (1890), William O. Douglas (1898), Günter Grass (1927), Nico (1938), and Bob Weir (1947). Here’s a Paul Strand photo, “Young Boy, Gondeville, Charente, France”:

Thos who died on this day include Lucas Cranach the Elder (1553), most of the famous defendants of the Nuremberg trial, who were hung, including Hans Frank, Wilhelm Frick, Alfred Jodl, Ernst Kaltnebrunner, Wilhelm Keitel, Alfred Rosenberg, Fritz Sauckel, Arthur Seyss-Inquart, Julius Streicher, and Joachim von Ribbentrop. Gene Krupa died on October 16, 1973, and Moshe Dayan in 1981. Others who died on this day include Pierre Salinger (2004) and Deborah Kerr (2007).

Here’s Cranach’s famous portrait of Martin Luther (1543), done three years before Luther died:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is looking for inspiration:

Hili: Something is hiding over there. A: What? Hili: Some deep thought.

Reader Rick found this meme from Language Log:

From reader Blue:

You just know someone asked. pic.twitter.com/HcFHyLQ5UV — You Had One Job (@YouHadOneJ0B) October 14, 2017

From reader Gethyn, who labels this “From the cat version of Gulliver’s Travels“:

Mistakes have been made pic.twitter.com/O6pc1c36Zo — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) October 15, 2017

From reader Charleen; look at how much this pet pig wants a belly rub (be sure to turn the volume up):

You think your dog comes quickly when you call?

Well, wait till you see Pickle… pic.twitter.com/2RgmUELwXQ — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) October 12, 2017

And this from Matthew Cobb (for more humanlike houses, go here):

"Thomas the Tank Engine – The Crack Cocaine Years". Also *still* makes me laugh… pic.twitter.com/YTPF9BAEjc — Thom Hetherington (@ThomHetheringto) August 6, 2014

Finally, also from Charleen, a rabbit plays with leaves:

here is a rabbit playing in leaves to brighten your day pic.twitter.com/Sa8AMK1nJX — Sp🎃🎃kySpaceMarine (@AGhostlerer) October 14, 2017