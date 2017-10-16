Kirkus retracts a starred review because of ideological impurity detected in a young adult book (long before it’s published)

Kirkus, along with Publisher’s Weekly and Booklist, are the three “biggie” pre-publication sites that can help make or break a book, for they issue reviews before a book is published, and orders for books are placed based on those reviews. Starred reviews (only one star is ever given) are particularly prized, as those are the books that these sites deem particularly good, and can boost sales. (I attribute the initial good sales of Why Evolution is True to stars given by the last two sites.)

Now, however, we have a case of one site, Kirkus, withdrawing a star it gave an upcoming book, American Heart (out January 2018), after the book was attacked for being ideologically impure. I’ve never heard of any of these sites withdrawing stars, though it may have happened without my knowledge; but this act is particularly invidious.

One account of what happened, and the only one I’ve seen, is by the author of the book, Laura Moriarity, on a public note on her Facebook page. The book itself clearly deals with sensitive material: detainment camps for Muslims. First, here’s Amazon’s summary of the book:

A powerful and thought-provoking YA debut from New York Times bestselling author Laura Moriarty. Imagine a United States in which registries and detainment camps for Muslim-Americans are a reality. Fifteen-year-old Sarah-Mary Williams of Hannibal, Missouri, lives in this world, and though she has strong opinions on almost everything, she isn’t concerned with the internments because she doesn’t know any Muslims. She assumes that everything she reads and sees in the news is true, and that these plans are better for everyone’s safety. But when she happens upon Sadaf, a Muslim fugitive determined to reach freedom in Canada, Sarah-Mary at first believes she must turn her in. But Sadaf challenges Sarah-Mary’s perceptions of right and wrong, and instead Sarah-Mary decides, with growing conviction, to do all she can to help Sadaf escape. The two set off on a desperate journey, hitchhiking through the heart of an America that is at times courageous and kind, but always full of tension

This is a counterfactual, of course, and clearly not anti-Muslim but designed to inspire both empathy and discussion. But even this scenario was enough to bring out the Pecksniffs. As Moriarity notes on her Facebook post (note that the reviewer that originally gave it a star was “an observant Muslim and a woman of color”):

You may or may not have noticed, but even though the book isn’t due out until 1/30/18, it already has a very low rating on Goodreads. This is because a group, profiled in Kat Rosenfield’s “The Toxic Drama on YA Twitter” for Vulture, has been bombarding American Heart with one-star reviews because they don’t approve of the idea of the book and because they are assuming it is a white-savior narrative. (Actually the main character realizes, accurately, that she alone can’t save anyone, but you would only know that if you’d read the book.) Most of reviewers on Goodreads openly admit to not having read the book. I was encouraged last week when Kirkus Reviews gave American Heart a starred review (starred as in ‘this is great!’ not one star like the mad people on Goodreads), calling it a “moving portrait of an American girl discovering her society in crisis, desperate to show a disillusioned immigrant the true spirit of America.” The Kirkus reviewer, an observant Muslim and a woman of color, called the book “sensible, thought-provoking, and touching . . and so rich that a few coincidences of plot are easily forgiven.” (Okay, okay, fine, I’ll take it.) As one may have predicted, the book’s very vocal critics (again, this group is made up almost entirely of people who have not read the book) were outraged by the starred review. That’s fine. That’s their right to free speech. What has both surprised and disturbed me, and what I think would be surprising and disturbing to anyone concerned about censorship and free speech, was that this morning, Kirkus announced it was retracting American Heart’s starred review.

Here’s Kirkus’s announcement:

A Note from the Editor in Chief It is a policy of Kirkus Reviews that books with diverse subject matter and protagonists are assigned to Own Voices reviewers—writers who can draw upon lived experience when evaluating texts. Our assignment of the review of American Heart was no exception to this rule and was reviewed by an observant Muslim person of color (facts shared with her permission). Our reviewer is an expert in children’s & YA literature and well-versed in the dangers of white savior narratives. She found that American Heart offers a useful warning about the direction we’re headed in as far as racial enmity is concerned. The issue of diversity in children’s and teen literature is of paramount importance to Kirkus, and we appreciate the power language wields in discussion of the problems. As a result, we’ve removed the starred review from kirkus.com after determining that, while we believe our reviewer’s opinion is worthy and valid, some of the wording fell short of meeting our standards for clarity and sensitivity, and we failed to make the thoughtful edits our readers deserve. The editors are evaluating the review and will make a determination about correction or retraction after careful consideration in collaboration with the reviewer. At Kirkus Reviews, we will continue to evaluate editorial solutions for better reflecting the expertise of our reviewers and their uniform appreciation for responsible portrayals of marginalized groups. We appreciate the discussion of these issues and celebrate the free exchange of opinions and ideas.

This isssue of “wording” in the review makes no sense to me except as a reaction to a lot of flak Kirkus was getting from someone. What in fact seems to be the case is that the book was written from the wrong point of view: that of a white protagonist. This is supported by the sentence in the review which I believe has been added at the same time the star was removed (my emphasis):

Sarah Mary’s ignorance is an effective world-building device, but it is problematic that Sadaf is seen only through the white protagonist’s filter. Still, some will find value in the emotionally intense exploration of extremist “patriotic” ideology, the dangers of brainwashing and blind spots, and some of the components of our nation’s social fabric that threaten to destroy us, such as segregation, greed, mistrust, and mob mentalities.

Remember, the mob who bullied Kirkus into removing the star almost certainly hadn’t read the book, because it isn’t out yet, and the only way you could read it would be in the galley proofs whose issuance is carefully controlled by the publisher. What we have, I strongly suspect, is another baying mob trying to shut down a book without really knowing what it says. (Moriarity claims that the “white savior narrative” is completely bogus.) But that’s okay, for a non-Muslim protagonist is all that’s needed to touch off such a fracas. Never mind that an “observant Muslim woman of color” was the reviewer.

Moriarity makes a final comment:

I know there are many things to be outraged about right now. But Kat Rosenfield’s article, referenced above, shows that what is happening to American Heart is not an isolated incident, and that one dystopia currently in play is that books for young people are being suppressed based on a political group’s interpretation of whether or not the *idea* of a book falls in line with their narrow guideline of what is “acceptable” for young readers.

Finally, it’s not the Right who is causing this kind of suppression (I won’t call it “censorship, but it comes close). Guess who? People like Liz Phipps Soreio, the Seuss-censoring Cambridge librarian. Below is how Rosenfield characterizes the group YA Twitter, which tried to shut down the book The Black Witch:

YA Twitter, which regularly identifies and denounces books for being problematic (an all-purpose umbrella term for describing texts that engage improperly with race, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and other marginalizations). Led by a group of influential authors who pull no punches when it comes to calling out their colleagues’ work, and amplified by tens of thousands of teen and young-adult followers for whom online activism is second nature, the campaigns to keep offensive books off shelves are a regular feature in a community that’s as passionate about social justice as it is about reading. And while not every callout escalates into a full-scale dragging, in the case of The Black Witch — a book by a newcomer with a minimal presence online — the backlash was immediate and intense. Based almost solely on Sinyard’s opinion, the novel became the object of sustained, aggressive opposition in the weeks leading up its release. Its publisher, Harlequin Teen, was bombarded with angry emails demanding they pull the book. The Black Witch’s Goodreads rating dropped to an abysmal 1.71 thanks to a mass coordinated campaign of one-star reviews, mostly from people who admitted to not having read it. Twitter threadsdamningthe novelmadethe rounds, while a Tumblr post instructing users to “be an ally” and signal boost the outrage racked up nearly 6,000 notes. Sinyard kept a running tally of her review’s circulation; “11,714 views on my review of THE BLACK WITCH and .@HarlequinTEEN and .@laurieannforest have not commented,” she tweeted. (That number eventually swelled to 20,000.)

Yes, the Left can do anything legal it wants, and has a right to object to a book and its rating by Kirkus. But it shouldn’t be holding books to such purity tests, nor should Leftists be objecting to books that they haven’t read. And Kirkus shouldn’t be bowing to public pressure when evaluating such a book. After all, who would be the most captious reviewer of Moriarity’s book? A practicing Muslim woman of color! Yet it was such a woman who gave American Heart a star—the star that was later removed when the thugs appeared.