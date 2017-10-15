Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Sunday (Ceiling Cat’s Day), October 15, 2017. Ceiling Cat’s day is a day of rest, of licking your butt, and of taking a lot of naps. It’s Red Wine Day, and that I can do, as I have a nice California cab to accompany dinner tonight. And it’s Global Handwashing Day: remember to wash your hands as long as it takes to sing a verse of “Happy Birthday”—twice. Since I’ve become scrupulous (but not compulsive!) about hand-washing, I’ve had many fewer colds. Of course, that’s just a correlation.

On this day in 1764, Edward Gibbon saw a group of friars singing in the ruined Temple of Jupiter at Rome; that inspired him to get to work on The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, whose beginning passage includes this:

It was at Rome, on the 15th of October, 1764, as I sat musing amidst the ruins of the Capitol, while the barefooted friars were singing vespers in the Temple of Jupiter, that the idea of writing the decline and fall of the city first started to my mind. But my original plan was circumscribed to the decay of the city rather than of the empire: and, though my reading and reflections began to point towards that object, some years elapsed, and several avocations intervened, before I was seriously engaged in the execution of that laborious work.

On October 15, 1783, the first hot-air balloon ascent was made in a Montgolfier brothers’ balloon, piloted by Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier (it was tethered). Exactly ten years later, Marie Antoinette was tried and convicted in Paris, and execucted the next day. It was also on October 15, but in 1815, that Napoleon I began his long exile on Saint Helena, one of the most remote spots on Earth. Lots of French news today: on this day in 1894, Alfred Dreyfus was arrested for spying (he was later exonerated). On this day in 1951, the first episode of I Love Lucy aired on CBS. On October 15, 1966, Huey Newton and Bobby Seale founded the Black Panther Party. Newton was shot to death, but Seale is still with us. Finally, it was on this day in 1997 that the Cassini probe was launched on its Saturn mission. That lasted 19 years and 335 days, producing a wealth of scientific information until it was deliberately crashed into Saturn on September 15 of this year.

Here’s a strange clip that nevertheless contains Ricky Ricardo’s most famous words:

Notables born on this day include Lucretius (99 BC), P. G. Wodehouse (1881), C. P. Snow (1905), Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. (1917), Mario Puzo (1920), Richard Carpenter (1946) and Sarah, Duchess of York (1959). Those who died on this day include Andreas Vesalius (1564), Mata Hari (1917; executed for spying), Hermann Göring (1946), Cole Porter (1964) and W. Eugene Smith (1978). Smith is one of my favorite photographers; here are three of his images (see a nice selection of his best ones here).

From the “Country Doctor” article in Life Magazine; the subject resting after a long night:

Frenchman weeping as he watches the Nazis march into Paris:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is ratting on her mattress:

Hili: Sometimes I have a feeling that Cyrus is disturbing us in our work. Cyrus: No comment.

In Polish:

Hili: Czasem mam wrażenie, że Cyrus lubi nam przeszkadzać w pracy.

Cyrus: Nie będę tego komentował.

