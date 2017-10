This is a special spider to me: a Grass Spider ). A student found her walking across his kitchen one morning. She is very pregnant (I couldn’t tell, but a spider person told me). Her spinnerets are visible. These are the spiders that make the webs that you will see in the early morning dew in fields. You can lie down with a bit of grass and tickle the web and the spider will come out for its prey. If you are quick you can get a photo of it before it returns to the depths of its web. The kids and I love to find them this time of year. After photos and ID, we released her (as we do all our creatures) to lay her eggs. Unfortunately, she will die after she lays them.