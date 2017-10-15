We’ve had a lot of spider pictures lately, but we (or at least I) never tire of arachnids. These come from reader Andrée Sanborn; her notes are indented:

Here are some spiders from the summer. Some are from home and some are from school. The kids bring me all sorts of creatures and spiders seem to be one of their favorites (or the easiest for them to capture). Photos from Barton and Morgan, Vermont. Bronze Jumper (Eris militaris), male, that I stumbled upon while he was hunting in the alders. He watched me as I shot and was pretty cooperative.

Goldenrod Crab Spider (Misumena vatia), below, with an unidentified bee. ), below, with an unidentified bee.

Araneus sp.; a mature male on school building. All the kids know Araneus cavaticus (barn spider) from their barns and out buildings and also because they grow very large and dangle. A. cavaticus is Charlotte from Charlotte's Web.

This is a special spider to me: a Grass Spider (Agelenopsis). A student found her walking across his kitchen one morning. She is very pregnant (I couldn't tell, but a spider person told me). Her spinnerets are visible. These are the spiders that make the webs that you will see in the early morning dew in fields. You can lie down with a bit of grass and tickle the web and the spider will come out for its prey. If you are quick you can get a photo of it before it returns to the depths of its web. The kids and I love to find them this time of year. After photos and ID, we released her (as we do all our creatures) to lay her eggs. Unfortunately, she will die after she lays them.