I get spam

Every day I get dozens and dozens of spam comments, which, fortunately, WordPress has an algorithm for dumping. Virtually all of them are made by people trying to comment simply as a way tout their website—usually one that sells something. I pulled out this comment, by “Stefani”, to show you how devious but funny their attempts to make a “genuine” comment can be. (They often pretend to ask questions or compliment the website.)

Stefani was selling a website design service. The comments often are aimed at photo pages or posts wildly inappropriate for their services; this one was aimed at my post “Pandas falling all over the place!”

I wish to show some appreciation to you for bailing me out of this problem. Right after surfing around through the the net and finding strategies which were not pleasant, I was thinking my entire life was done. Living minus the answers to the issues you’ve solved by means of your main review is a critical case, and the ones which may have adversely damaged my entire career if I had not noticed your website. Your main natural talent and kindness in touching all things was helpful. I’m not sure what I would have done if I had not come upon such a stuff like this. It’s possible to at this moment relish my future. Thanks for your time very much for the reliable and sensible guide. I won’t hesitate to suggest your web sites to any individual who ought to have guidance about this subject.

I’m so blessed that my post on pandas saved this person’s future!

Here are two more that came this morning. This one, from “123”, was aimed at the post “A loveless left-handed snail can’t find a mate“:

Hey there, You’ve done a great job. I will definitely

digg it and personally suggest to my friends.

I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.

Here’s another website developer (“Yong”) hoping to flatter me into posting his comment by linking to his/her site. It was aimed at the post “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ bigotry“. Lots of spam is along these lines:

Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

And from a Regressive Leftist named Jen trying to chew me out while commenting on the post “Huffington Post clarifies Oppression Hierarchy by incisive analysis of cultural appropriation (dreadlocks versus Chinese tattoos)“:

I don’t particularly like when people who don’t know what cultural appropriation is, write an entire article about it. This was a painful read. Please do your research beforehand.

Such pain she must have endured! Sadly, she didn’t enact the emotional labor to tell me what cultural appropriation really is.