Dastardly offense in Colorado

I don’t believe in capital punishment, but if any crime deserves a sentence of life without parole, it’s this one (click on screenshot to see the sordid tail from The Longmont News):

Longmont police on Friday arrested a woman on suspicion of disorderly conduct after they say she pulled a gun on a squirrel outside of a coffee shop.

Kylie Morrison, 31, was released on a summons for misdemeanor disorderly conduct following the incident, according to an arrest report.

Police responded to Cafe Luna on a report of a woman with a gun and placed Morrison into custody. Witnesses told police that Morrison had been sitting in the coffee shop and talking to herself but later exited the building and sat outside. Morrison appeared to be “high on something” and started throwing items at a squirrel when it got too close to her, the report stated.

One of the witnesses began feeding the squirrel to coax it away from Morrison, who allegedly became irritated, drew a gun from her bag and pulled the trigger three or four times. The gun didn’t discharge, but a witness told police she froze in her tracks until Morrison put the gun away.