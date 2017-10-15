Biloxi pulls “To Kill A Mockingbird” from eighth-grade readings

From the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, we hear of a new example of book-banning in the Biloxi school district of that state. As is often the case, the book is To Kill a Mockingbird (1960), a wonderful novel by Harper Lee that won the Pulitzer Prize and was, of course, made into a superb movie. I suspect most of us have read it and know the plot, which involves a lawyer of honor (Atticus Finch) defending a black man falsely accused of rape (he’s convicted). It’s a strong indictment of racism. But it also uses the word “nigger” 48 times, and that’s the main reason people complain. (How are children going to learn what the “n-word” means unless they ever hear the full word?) There are also other grounds for complaint, some of them credible, but none of them even remotely bad enough to warrant keeping this book away from children. To Kill a Mockingbird, according to the American Library Association, ranks as the 21st book most often banned or challenged in America. (If you want to get really depressed, go look at the list of the top 100, with the Harry Potter series being the most banned or challenged and I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, by Maya Angelou holding down the #6 spot.)

At any rate, the Clarion Ledger reports that reason for removing this book from the eight-grade curriculum (those are children about 14 years old) was clearly the “n-word”, not any other reason. Note, though, that the school district is too cowardly to give the reason:

The Biloxi School District got complaints about the wording in “To Kill A Mockingbird” — an American classic being taught in 8th grade English Language Arts classes — and pulled it from the curriculum. It was an administrative and department decision, a member of the school board said, and not something that the school board voted on. It happened Wednesday or Thursday. Kenny Holloway, vice president of the Biloxi School Board said, “There were complaints about it. There is some language in the book that makes people uncomfortable, and we can teach the same lesson with other books. “It’s still in our library. But they’re going to use another book in the 8th grade course.” When asked Thursday morning if the book had been pulled from the course, Superintendent Arthur McMillan issued a statement five hours later that said: “There are many resources and materials that are available to teach state academic standards to our students. These resources may change periodically. We always strive to do what is best for our students and staff to continue to perform at the highest level.” McMillan did not answer any questions on the issue.

What a ridiculous bit of dissimulation! Here’s the real reason:

Sun Herald received a email from a concerned reader who said the decision was made “mid-lesson plan, the students will not be allowed to finish the reading of ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ …. due to the use of the ‘N’ word.” The reader said, “I think it is one of the most disturbing examples of censorship I have ever heard, in that the themes in the story humanize all people regardless of their social status, education level, intellect, and of course, race. It would be difficult to find a time when it was more relevant than in days like these.”

The book, praised by a teacher, and obviously previously approved by the school for its thematic reading program, was simply yanked because of a single epithet:

The current themes for 2nd term language arts classes in Biloxi this year are the Golden Rule and taking a stand. With “To Kill A Mockingbird” specifically, the teens were slated to learn that compassion and empathy are not dependent upon race or education, according to the school’s website. The book is listed on the curriculum as core text for 8th grade ELA, the Common Core state standards for English Language Arts. One 8th grade teacher on the school website described it as: “Compassionate, dramatic, and deeply moving, “To Kill A Mockingbird” takes readers to the roots of human behavior — to innocence and experience, kindness and cruelty, love and hatred, humor and pathos. Now with over 18 million copies in print and translated into 10 languages, this regional story by a young Alabama woman claims universal appeal. Harper Lee always considered her book to be a simple love story. Today it is regarded as a masterpiece of American literature.”

It’s ludicrous to keep this excellent book, which fits right into the curriculum, out of the students’ hands because of one word: a word that was historically an offensive word used to convey bigotry. But the theme of the book is the hurtfulness of bigotry, and I cannot believe that a teacher can’t teach that book without sensitively defusing that word for the students. (The teachers could have a seminar on how to do it.) None of us use the word, but we all have seen it or heard it and know exactly what it means and that it’s deeply offensive. And surely most African Americans have heard it, as it’s used by many of them as an term of comity.

Likewise, I know all the equally offensive words used for “Jews”: kike, Hebe, sheeny, Yid, Christ-killer, Hymie, and many more. I learned most of those well before I was 14; I either heard them or saw them in books.

But if the books containing those words are banned, then how will you learn? Are are students so tender of psyche that they can’t even be exposed to a word (with proper teaching) without turning off completely? It’s too bad if they are, because they’ll also miss books like Huckleberry Finn (#14 on the banned list). And it is the sheer vitriol of the “n word” that makes it important to read—to see how it was used historically as an expression of hatred and bigotry. Are we now to wipe out of American history that there was bigotry and how it was used? How else will you know, without instruction, that the word is now verboten precisely because things are getting better? What a shame to miss that lesson.

You can find the contact information for officials of the Biloxi Public Schools here.