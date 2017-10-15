Another animal crime: dog attacks beer-drinking, bowtie-wearing duck in a pub

This just in from reader Krod, and the story, from The Poke, seems to be real (also verified in The Somerset News). You couldn’t make this headline up:

A duck known for drinking beer from a glass and wearing a bow tie got into a fight with a dog in a pub in Devon, reports the Cheddar Valley Gazette. The duck, called Star, is apparently well known for accompanying his owner to various pubs, some of which give the duck his own stool. As sometimes happens when alcohol is involved, Star had a disagreement with a dog called Meggie – which also belongs to Star’s owner Barrie. Barrie, of Chulmleigh, Devon, said: “Star pushed his luck too far and Meggie snapped – splitting Star’s bottom beak right down the middle. Star reportedly came out the worst for wear with a split beak, but after a visit to the vet is expected to make a full recovery. Add your own joke about the vet’s bill.

Photos of Barry Hayman and his duck Star:

From the Somerset News:

. . . . vets have reassured Barrie that Star should be able to take to the stage again and the injury will not affect the duck’s dulcet tones. He said: “He just won’t leave me and so we go everywhere together. I’ve not trained him to follow me. He just seems to like it and he is one fantastic duck. “He loves to come to the pub, where everyone loves him. He is such a personality and attracts so much attention.” Star even has his own Facebook page under the name Star Hayman.

Indeed—you can find the duck’s Facebook page here.