Alert: residents of nine U.S. states will need a passport for domestic travel in 2018

Yes, that’s right: soon a driver’s license will no longer do, for the residents of these states don’t have licenses that conform to federal regulations:

Kentucky

Maine

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Washington

According to Forbes and the government itself, if you live in one of these states, you’ll need a passport to fly anywhere after January 18, 2018 unless your state has been granted an extension (and those would last only until October). That’s not very far away!

Some states are working on getting flight-compliant ID cards, but none have so far been issued. If I lived in one of these states and plan to fly, I’d apply for a passport now if I didn’t have one. It takes some time, and there’s going to be a rush.

Don’t shoot me; I’m just the messenger.