Alert: residents of nine U.S. states will need a passport for domestic travel in 2018

Yes, that’s right: soon a driver’s license will no longer do, for the residents of these states don’t have licenses that conform to federal regulations:
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Washington
According to Forbes and the government itself, if you live in one of these states, you’ll need a passport to fly anywhere after January 18, 2018 unless your state has been granted an extension (and those would last only until October). That’s not very far away!
Some states are working on getting flight-compliant ID cards, but none have so far been issued. If I lived in one of these states and plan to fly, I’d apply for a passport now if I didn’t have one. It takes some time, and there’s going to be a rush.
Don’t shoot me; I’m just the messenger.
Subscribe
I’m pretty sure South Carolina’s Nikki Haley doesn’t own a passport, so this could be a problem.
I thought that Forbes article very badly written.
As a business traveler I almost freaked out when I read that. This makes it sound like certain states are requiring passports from all travelers, when it’s the Federal government requiring some form of Federal ID rather than that state’s driver’s license. Bad job Forbes.
Yeah, but the other forms of federal ID listed on the government website are not common, and not even available to many people.
This just give more reason to ask the question, why do we have each state issuing driver’s licenses. It is really stupid and I can tell you, as someone who has moved around allot in my life, it is a pain in the ass. In many ways we still act as if it were 1786 we sure do pay for it.
You are right to point that out. Also, why are there different insurance companies allowed in different states. Do we have different illnesses in different areas?
I agree. There should be a national driver’s license, with national standards for what it takes to get one, so that people who move from state to state don’t have to go through the hassle of getting a new one upon changing state residence. To avoid the states losing revenue, they can charge what they want upon issuance and renewal of the license.
I expect it is to raise revenue in each state.
Could be interesting. According to this matadornetwork.com/life/64-americans-never-left-u-s/ only about 1/3 of US citizens own one and at $135 for a full passport ( a passport card is cheaper) it could be a nice little earner…..
I recently got a new passport and is was $80 bucks. Maybe depends on some other issues?
You can get a compliant license in WA, but it costs you $108.
And if we arrive without a passport?