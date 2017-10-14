Whale breach

I don’t know who took this video or how they got it, but it’s amazing, with the camera put in just the right place at the right time:
Now why do whales do this? (I think this is a humpback.) The best hypothesis to date, at least for this species, is communication; read about it here.
Whooa!
So maybe this is the reason. Does it also work for fish? On a lake that has lots of Carp in it you can see the carp jumping from time to time. They will come clear out of the water.
Nice! How about parasite removal as a reason?