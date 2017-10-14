Whale breach

I don’t know who took this video or how they got it, but it’s amazing, with the camera put in just the right place at the right time:

Now why do whales do this? (I think this is a humpback.) The best hypothesis to date, at least for this species, is communication; read about it here.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 14, 2017 at 1:30 pm and filed under animal behavior. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. abbeynovah
    Posted October 14, 2017 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

    Whooa!

    Reply
  2. Blue
    Posted October 14, 2017 at 1:43 pm | Permalink

    W H O O O O A !

    One so would not view anywhere upon my particular longest larboard’s landscape
    any such deal as this fantastic one !

    In the right place @ the right time is … …
    wull, starboa, er, quite r i g h t !

    Blue

    Reply
  3. Randy schenck
    Posted October 14, 2017 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

    So maybe this is the reason. Does it also work for fish? On a lake that has lots of Carp in it you can see the carp jumping from time to time. They will come clear out of the water.

    Reply
  4. Ant (@antallan)
    Posted October 14, 2017 at 2:10 pm | Permalink

    🐋
    🌊

    Reply
  5. Charles Sawicki
    Posted October 14, 2017 at 2:29 pm | Permalink

    Nice! How about parasite removal as a reason?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: