Weinstein expelled by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Harvey Weinstein, who, given the weight and number of accusations against him, is certainly a serial sexual predator, was just ousted by the group that gives the Oscars—the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This is a rare and stinging rebuke. As CNN reports:

In a statement, the academy said the action, which is effective immediately, was intended “not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.” Weinstein has already had his membership suspended in BAFTA, the British version of the Oscars, and faces separate action from the Producers Guild of America. That vote has been delayed until Monday, according to Variety. The academy’s decision — voted on by its 54 board members in a special meeting — continues what amounts to an industry-wide attempt to purge Weinstein from the place he has occupied in the film business.

Given that the Academy didn’t oust either Roman Polanski, who fled the US to escape rape charges, or Bill Cosby, whose behavior appears worse than Weinstein’s, as he drugged women, this is clearly meant to send a signal to actors, and to the public, that Hollywood is serious about sexual harassment. If you say Cosby deserves to stay in the Academy because he’s still not convicted, well, neither is Weinstein. In truth, I don’t know if either of these guys will face jail time given the difficulty of proving “he said/she said” issues in court, but if Weinstein was expelled from the Academy, so should Cosby. And both have lost their reputations, which was the source of their power.

What a shame for Weinstein that such a talent couldn’t keep his hands to himself. And of course he couldn’t do other than what he did (if you’re a determinist). But what he did fo was nevertheless odious and harmful, and there is such a thing as punishment for deterrence, for protecting others, and even for reformation, and for Weinstein that punishment has begun. One thing is for sure: the man will never have a place in Hollywood again. We’ll see if he (or Cosby) spends time in jail.

The women who accused him are rightfully furious, as nobody should be forced to engage in unwanted sex to fulfill their dreams.