It's a rainy Saturday (October 14, 2017) in Chicago, and the Cubs play in Los Angeles tonight in the first game of the National League Championship. Should they win this series, it's on to the World Series! It's also World Standards Day, celebrating those who develop technological standards.

On this day in 1066, in the Battle of Hastings, William the Conqueror’s forces defeated the English army, killing the English King Harold II. It was all over for the Saxons. On October 14, 1908, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-0. They would not win the Series again for 108 years (last year); but they could win this year! On this day in 1926, A. A. Milne’s book Winnie-the-Pooh was published. I loved it and read all the Pooh books; do kids still read them? My favorite animal was Tigger, who was all bouncy, but my spirit animal is the dolorous Eeyore, and I have a plush Eeyore (with a pink ribbon tied around his tail) at my house.

On this day in 1944, General Erwin Rommel, accused of plotting to kill Hitler, was forced to kill himself by taking cyanide; the “reward” was that his treason wasn’t mentioned in the press and he got a fancy funeral. On October 14, 1947, Chuck Yeager flew his Bell X-1 rocket plane, the Glamorous Glennis, faster than the speed of sound at Mach 1.06 (700 miles per hour or 1,100 km/hour): the first pilot to do so in level flight.

On this day in 1962, the Cuban Missile crisis began when a U-2 spy plane photographed Soviet missiles being installed in Cuba. I remember that time well, for my father told our family that he may have to go on “active duty.” That was the closest we came to war in my lifetime, though another opportunity seems to be arising. On October 14, 1964, Martin Luther King, Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize for “combating racial inequality through nonviolence.” Note the “nonviolence” part; he didn’t punch anyone. On this day in 1969, the UK introduced the fifty-pence coin, replacing the ten-shilling note and foreshadowing when British currency became decimalized in 1971. Who remembers that? Finally, on this day in 1991, Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. I used to be a great admirer of hers until the Rohingya crisis began and she hasn’t done anything to stop it.

Notables born on this day include William Penn (1644), Éamon de Valera (1882), Katherine Mansfield (1888), Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890), E. E. Cummings (1894), Cliff Richard (1940), Craig Venter (1946, no Nobel Prize yet) and Usher (1978). Those who died on this day include King Harold II (1066; see above), Erwin Rommel (1944; see above), Bing Crosby (1977) and Leonard Bernstein (1990).

A: What are you doing there? Hili: I’m striving for perfection.

In Polish:

​Ja: Co tam robisz? Hili: Dążę do doskonałości.

