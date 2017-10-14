Tony Eales from Australia has some nice arthropods for us today (and don’t forget to send in your pictures!). His notes are indented, and first three pictures are spiders that mimic ants.

More jumping spiders, ant mimics and otherwise.

I found another Judalana lutea that is a different colour scheme from the one I found earlier, the spider experts I consulted reckon that it’s either a variable species or more likely there are many undescribed species in the genus.

I’m very pleased that there appears to be a healthy population of the ant-mimicking Myrmarachne erythrocephala in my backyard, giving me lots of opportunities to observe and photograph these tiny active spiders. [JAC: doesn’t it look like an ant? But note the eyes!]

Finally I got a nice shot of one of the larger jumping spiders that occur locally, Sandalodes superbus. The fun but frustrating thing about jumping spiders is that they’re always very aware of you and follow your actions with interest, hence you get nice shots of them looking straight into the camera but also there’s no way to sneak up for a candid shot.