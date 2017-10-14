NYT ranks 25 best movies of this century

Well, the 21st century is only 17-some years old, but the New York Times has already named the 25 best movies put out in this century. Sadly, I’ve seen only two of them—”There Will Be Blood” and “The Hurt Locker”—both very good), which reflects my reduced moviegoing over the past few years. (Traveling has cut into it.)
I’ll list just the Times‘s top ten, but there are two that I find conspicuously missing: “Spotlight” and “Never Let Me Go”. The first is good by anybody’s lights, the second a personal favorite that may not appeal to many (it’s based on an Ishiguro novel and gets only a 71% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes). At any rate, the NYT list, which has longish descriptions of each film, is a good guide for what you might want to see next on Netflix.
- There Will Be Blood
- Spirited Away
- Million Dollar Baby
- A Touch of Sin
- The Death of Mr. Lazarescu
- Yi Yi
- Inside Out
- Boyhood
- Summer Hours
- The Hurt Locker
The surprise for me is #2, a Miyazaki animation from Studio Ghibli. I’ve seen only one Ghibli movie, “My Neighbor Totoro”, which I loved and think everyone should watch. Grania put me onto that one, and also recommends that I see “Princess Mononoke,” which I will. Just two days ago, the Times also ranked “all the films of studio Ghibli“; there are 22, and the top three, in order, are “Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke,” and “My Neighbor Totoro.” Here’s the description of “Spirited Away” from the first list:
“Spirited Away,” by the Japanese anime master Hayao Miyazaki, follows the enthralling and terrifying adventures of a young girl named Chihiro. The film’s artistry and magic defy description, but we asked Guillermo del Toro, a Miyazaki fan and a formidable movie magician in his own right, to share his thoughts. He spoke by phone with A.O. Scott. Here are edited excerpts from his comments:
Many years later as a young adult I saw “My Neighbor Totoro” and it moved me to tears. I mean, I basically couldn’t stop crying at the beauty and the enormous feat of capturing the innocence of being a child. I immediately chased down everything he had done. The way they describe him as the Disney of the East I think is a tremendous misnomer: Miyazaki’s all his own.
In “Spirited Away” you have a girl right at the threshold of becoming a young woman and leaving her childhood behind, figuratively and literally. Chihiro starts the narrative as a child, the way she sits, the way we first meet her sitting on the seat of the car, legs up, it’s completely childish. She evolves from her poise, dress, attitude, emotion and spirituality from being a child to being a young woman and coming into her own, and in that position she has to go through the loss of everything. She loses her parents, she loses her name, she’s called nothing, she’s called Sen, she’s called zero. There’s a beautiful, very melancholic meditation – the same melancholy that permeates all Miyazaki’s films.
Miyazaki has an approach to making monsters that is unique. They are completely new in design, but they feel rooted in ancient lore. They seem to represent primal forces and, in many cases, spirits that are rooted to the earth, to the wind, to the water. They are very elemental.
He always looks for grace or power, and he can use power for good guys and bad guys equally, and he can use grace for destructive monsters or beneficial monsters. That’s the beauty of him. He understands that one of the essential things is to not seek anything good because by definition something will then become bad. Do not seek anything beautiful because by definition something then becomes ugly.
Of course I have a huge kinship with Miyazaki. The same sense of loss and melancholy and tragedy is what I tried to do in “Devil’s Backbone” or “Pan’s Labyrinth.” There is a moment in which beauty moves you in a way that is impossible to describe. It’s not that it’s a fabrication, it’s that it’s an artistic act and you know nothing you will encounter in the natural world will be that pure. Miyazaki has that power.
I’m sure there are some Studio Ghibli addicts out there, so weigh in.
Meanwhile, here’s the Catbus from “My Neighbor Totoro”:
Spirited Away is great, definitely watch it if you liked Totoro.
So many Miyazaki films to mention – along with those you list above, Howl’s Moving Castle is also worth watching.
But I’d agree, Spirited Away is truly a triumph of imagination, weaving in superb characters, colours and ideas in with Greek Tragedy. Superlative work that stands stoically apart from the sometimes simplistic, twee and sickly output from Disney.
Inside Out? Really? I wouldn’t even put that on the list for 2015.
Absolutely stop what you’re doing and go watch spirited away right now.
Princess Mononoke is also fantastic but less tight than Spirited Away. To some it might feel somewhat long winded. Still memorable.
Gosford Park
Spirited Away is my favorite Miyazaki movie- wonderful. But also check out two movies by the studio’s co-founder, Isao Takahata. “Grave of the Fireflies” may be the most heartbreaking movie ever, and will dispel any preconceptions that animation is just for kids. But for my money, there has never been an animated feature as breathtakingly beautiful, acutely observed, or artistically masterful as “the tale of the princess kaguya”- every bit as emotionally rich as “ikiru” which is one of my (and one of prof CC’s I believe) favorite films of all time. I am an animator, and in general don’t care for anime, but these two artists are in a league of their own.
Hi PCC,
I’ve been a Miyazaki and Ghibli fan since 1991, when Channel 4 broadcast ‘Laputa: Castle In The Sky’ on English TV. I was 11 years old at the time, and I can say it had a profound impact on me, not only as a film viewer, but also on my perception on animation, or anime. And world cinema as a whole.
I can concur that the films you mention are superb and worthy of watching for anyone with any interest in cinema. ‘My Neighbour Totoro’, ‘Princess Mononoke’, ‘Spirited Away’ are all outstanding. However, I will also add that the Studio Ghibli catalogue is probably the most consistent of any film studio working today, and any one of their films are worthy of your time. Look them up!
Studio Ghibli formed in 1984 as a collaboration between two directors, Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, and producer Toshio Suzuki.
Not to take any of the glory from Miyazaki, who is a brilliant director and animator, but I would also like to add that Takahata is Miya-san’s equal. ’Grave Of The Fireflies’, ‘Only Yesterday’, and ‘The Tale Of Princess Kaguya’ are some of the most superb films released by any film studio. Takahata has been described as the anime equivalent of Ozu.
Luke Hatton
Luke Hatton
I can’t wait for Geth to see “There Will Be Blood” on the list; he hated it 😂
Having been to the movie theatre only twice this century, I’m not really qualified to comment. I did love Spirited Away, however.
THIS _century_ … uh-huh … I see what you did there, NYT…
that list is … what’s the word… peculiar? Lord Of The Rings was in the Naughties so it doesn’t count?
I think this is a sign I’m getting old….
I have a daughter who is now 17, and feel fortunate that I got to see most of Miyazaki’s brilliant creations. You have a lot to look forward to. It’s almost impossible to describe these to someone who’s never seen them before – Disney or Pixar just don’t provide a good reference point. Some faves are Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind, and Princess Mononoke. Many feature have cats (can’t remember them all, but Kiki’s Delivery Service has them…)
Tip: wear a Miyazaki T-shirt and you’ll get lots of comments (nice ones) from 20-somethings. Ask “what’s your favorite” and plan for a 10 minute conversation. (I have a Totoro + a “Miyazaki club”, and they never fail.)
Spirited Away is fantastic.
My 12 year old niece and I recently culturally appropriated the shit out of Studio Gibli while I was babysitting.
She’s obsessed with all things Japanese right now: manga, anime, music, food, fashion. If she’s still interested in a year or so I’ll see if I can interest her in Kurasawa or Miike.
My first Ghibli movie was Spirited Away, and it blew me away. Guillermo del Toro has insights that really brought it all back for me. It is still my favorite from that studio, although I very much enjoyed all of those movies that I had seen. A treasure to be watched several times, imo.
Surprised to see Inside Out up there, but sure. It is a terrific movie. Like many Pixar movies you will need a hankie.
As long as I am thinking of animated movies — the Iron Giant. Hankie also required.
Inside Out is no WALL*E. And it’s certainly no Up, the first 10 minutes of which would reduce Hannibal Lector to a blubbering mass of tears and tissues.
I loved The Iron Giant too. It was my first exposure to an animated film that wasn’t full of singing, and where the characters had some depth.
Hayao Miyazaki for Studio Gibli …
“The Wind Rises” is the very best animated film I have ever seen. It is reality-based, with the flights of the fantastic clearly the imagination of the protagonist at work.
You have to accept the premise of the hero being the designer of the war plane used to kill Americans in WW2, and look out though the eyes of a striver, achiever, and wonderful person.
But the story of a dream realized through adversity and with persistance — plus a beautiful love story — takes the prize.
Incidentally, while Million Dollar Baby is a good movie it would barely make my top 10 Clint Eastwood films of this century.
Gran Torino is the best he has made since Unforgiven. Changeling, his WWII diptych and J Edgar are also better.
At 12 bucks a pop I just don’t bother to make time for going to movies much. Unless I have a very good idea what it is or someone is dragging me I just don’t do it. Seen two movies more recently – Dunkirk and Victoria and Abdul. Both were non fiction but of the
Hollywood variety. Both worth seeing but not on the best ever list.
Totally agree with Jerry about Never Let Me Go movie. And Ishiguro deservedly won the Nobel Prize.
Can’t believe that 40 year old virgin made the list and The Dark Knight didn’t…
There is a wonderful documentary, The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, filmed while Miyazaki was working on his latest (last? Who knows, he’s always retiring then unretiring), The Wind Rises. It’s a marvelous study of the man, the inner workings of Studio Ghibli, Miyazaki’s relationships with his partner and long-time producer Toshio Suzuki and his love-hate relationship with Isao Takahada (Tale of the Princess Kaguya). There is also an additional piece staring Studio Ghibli’s resident cat and his impressions of goings-on.
I absolutely love Spirited Away. It’s my favorite Miyazaki movie, one of my favorite movies, period.
The other cofounder of Studio Ghibli, Isao Takahata, had made some great movies too. His tend to be less fantastical, often telling the simple and sometimes tragic stories of people in the real world. I recommend the film that was released alongside My Neighbor Totoro, Hotaru no Haka (Grave of the Fireflies), which tells the story of a boy and his sister in World War II. My wife’s favorite is Omohide Poro Poro (Only Yesterday), which is simple but lovely.
They may lack the mass appeal of Miyazaki’s films, but he’s even more of a perfectionist than Miyazaki, and he’s made some great cinema.