NYT ranks 25 best movies of this century

Well, the 21st century is only 17-some years old, but the New York Times has already named the 25 best movies put out in this century. Sadly, I’ve seen only two of them—”There Will Be Blood” and “The Hurt Locker”—both very good), which reflects my reduced moviegoing over the past few years. (Traveling has cut into it.)

I’ll list just the Times‘s top ten, but there are two that I find conspicuously missing: “Spotlight” and “Never Let Me Go”. The first is good by anybody’s lights, the second a personal favorite that may not appeal to many (it’s based on an Ishiguro novel and gets only a 71% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes). At any rate, the NYT list, which has longish descriptions of each film, is a good guide for what you might want to see next on Netflix.

There Will Be Blood Spirited Away Million Dollar Baby A Touch of Sin The Death of Mr. Lazarescu Yi Yi Inside Out Boyhood Summer Hours The Hurt Locker

The surprise for me is #2, a Miyazaki animation from Studio Ghibli. I’ve seen only one Ghibli movie, “My Neighbor Totoro”, which I loved and think everyone should watch. Grania put me onto that one, and also recommends that I see “Princess Mononoke,” which I will. Just two days ago, the Times also ranked “all the films of studio Ghibli“; there are 22, and the top three, in order, are “Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke,” and “My Neighbor Totoro.” Here’s the description of “Spirited Away” from the first list:

“Spirited Away,” by the Japanese anime master Hayao Miyazaki, follows the enthralling and terrifying adventures of a young girl named Chihiro. The film’s artistry and magic defy description, but we asked Guillermo del Toro, a Miyazaki fan and a formidable movie magician in his own right, to share his thoughts. He spoke by phone with A.O. Scott. Here are edited excerpts from his comments: Guillermo del Toro discusses his love of Hayao Miyazaki movies. Del Toro is the director of “Pan’s Labyrinth” and the coming “The Shape of Water.” Guillermo del ToroI discovered Miyazaki when I was a kid in Mexico. I remember seeing a sequence Miyazaki and [his colleague Otsuka Yasuo] did on a movie called “Puss in Boots” of an ogre running through a series of rocks, a typical Miyazaki chase in a crumbling tower, and I remember loving that movie. Many years later as a young adult I saw “My Neighbor Totoro” and it moved me to tears. I mean, I basically couldn’t stop crying at the beauty and the enormous feat of capturing the innocence of being a child. I immediately chased down everything he had done. The way they describe him as the Disney of the East I think is a tremendous misnomer: Miyazaki’s all his own. In “Spirited Away” you have a girl right at the threshold of becoming a young woman and leaving her childhood behind, figuratively and literally. Chihiro starts the narrative as a child, the way she sits, the way we first meet her sitting on the seat of the car, legs up, it’s completely childish. She evolves from her poise, dress, attitude, emotion and spirituality from being a child to being a young woman and coming into her own, and in that position she has to go through the loss of everything. She loses her parents, she loses her name, she’s called nothing, she’s called Sen, she’s called zero. There’s a beautiful, very melancholic meditation – the same melancholy that permeates all Miyazaki’s films. Miyazaki has an approach to making monsters that is unique. They are completely new in design, but they feel rooted in ancient lore. They seem to represent primal forces and, in many cases, spirits that are rooted to the earth, to the wind, to the water. They are very elemental. He always looks for grace or power, and he can use power for good guys and bad guys equally, and he can use grace for destructive monsters or beneficial monsters. That’s the beauty of him. He understands that one of the essential things is to not seek anything good because by definition something will then become bad. Do not seek anything beautiful because by definition something then becomes ugly. Of course I have a huge kinship with Miyazaki. The same sense of loss and melancholy and tragedy is what I tried to do in “Devil’s Backbone” or “Pan’s Labyrinth.” There is a moment in which beauty moves you in a way that is impossible to describe. It’s not that it’s a fabrication, it’s that it’s an artistic act and you know nothing you will encounter in the natural world will be that pure. Miyazaki has that power.

I’m sure there are some Studio Ghibli addicts out there, so weigh in.

Meanwhile, here’s the Catbus from “My Neighbor Totoro”: