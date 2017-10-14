Caturday felid trifecta: World champion Hello Kitty collector; bubble chairs for cats; Scott Metzger’s cat cartoons

Located in Yotsukaido, Chiba, Japan, those who enter Masao’s vibrantly pink home can see a variety of 5,169 Hello Kitty items lining the walls, tables and floors of the residence. [JAC: this beats the previous record by 600 kitties.]

Masao’s incredible collection, which he has amassed over the course of the past 30 years with the help of his wife, comprises of everything from Hello Kitty-themed plushies, bento boxes, towels, stationary items, motorcycle helmets, clocks and even kitchen wear.

Many people from Masao’s neighborhood enjoy looking at his collection, and in fact encouraged him to count every single item in his home so that he could apply for the record title.

“Hello Kitty has always cheered me up when I was unhappy,” explains Masao.