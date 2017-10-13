There be ducks!

Mirabile dictu: it’s turned warm today, and I went down to the pond just in case. . And there I found a pair of mallards: a lovely female and her handsome boyfriend, who seemed to be getting along quite well. Sadly, I couldn’t get close enough to the hen mallard to see if it was Honey (I suspect it wasn’t, as she didn’t respond when I whistled. However, she could have been engrossed in her amours.)
Had I gotten close enough, I could have inspected her beak for its telltale stippling. At any rate, here’s the pair, who probably just stopped by for a rest on their migrations.
I will, of course, keep checking to see if it’s my beloved Honey. I was hoping that it was her, and that she had brought her boyfriend for inspection by Uncle Jerry.
We have several ducks, mostly Mallards in the pond around our urban area. I will have to see this winter but I think they stay here nearly all year round. Lots of Canadian geese as well.