There be ducks!

Mirabile dictu: it’s turned warm today, and I went down to the pond just in case. . And there I found a pair of mallards: a lovely female and her handsome boyfriend, who seemed to be getting along quite well. Sadly, I couldn’t get close enough to the hen mallard to see if it was Honey (I suspect it wasn’t, as she didn’t respond when I whistled. However, she could have been engrossed in her amours.)

Had I gotten close enough, I could have inspected her beak for its telltale stippling. At any rate, here’s the pair, who probably just stopped by for a rest on their migrations.

I will, of course, keep checking to see if it’s my beloved Honey. I was hoping that it was her, and that she had brought her boyfriend for inspection by Uncle Jerry.