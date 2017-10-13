Spot the M&M!

Since today is National M&M Day, we have an appropriate quiz. Below is a photo of that worst of all confections, candy corn (otherwise known as “sugared paraffin”). In this picture is a single M&M. Can you spot it? I’ll put the reveal up in two hours. Hint: clearly the M&M has one of the colors of the “candy”. This was posted on the Amazon Facebook page a year ago.

First, though, a poll (you can see the responses by clicking “view results”):

h/t: Blue