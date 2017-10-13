Spot the M&M!

Since today is National M&M Day, we have an appropriate quiz. Below is a photo of that worst of all confections, candy corn (otherwise known as “sugared paraffin”). In this picture is a single M&M. Can you spot it? I’ll put the reveal up in two hours. Hint: clearly the M&M has one of the colors of the “candy”. This was posted on the Amazon Facebook page a year ago.

First, though, a poll (you can see the responses by clicking “view results”):

 

h/t: Blue

  1. GBJames
    If it it orange I believe I see it. But I could be wrong.

  2. Randy schenck
    Peanut or plain?

    • Randy schenck
      Might see it if it’s yellow?

  3. Paul S
    If I see the M&M, and I think I do, those are large candy corn. Larger than I remember anyway.

