Spot the M&M!

Since today is National M&M Day, we have an appropriate quiz. Below is a photo of that worst of all confections, candy corn (otherwise known as “sugared paraffin”). In this picture is a single M&M. Can you spot it? I’ll put the reveal up in two hours. Hint: clearly the M&M has one of the colors of the “candy”. This was posted on the Amazon Facebook page a year ago.
First, though, a poll (you can see the responses by clicking “view results”):
h/t: Blue
If it it orange I believe I see it. But I could be wrong.
You’re wrong
Peanut or plain?
Might see it if it’s yellow?
If I see the M&M, and I think I do, those are large candy corn. Larger than I remember anyway.
Yeah, or a small M&M. Maybe it was photoshopped. . .