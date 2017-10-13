Readers’ wildlife photos

I’ll be busy writing today, so posting may be light. To quote Maru the cat, “I do my best.” Today’s animal photos were sent by reader Richard Dahl. I can’t find a relevant email, so the IDs may be all he sent.

I need more photos, please. Send ’em in!

Great blue heron (Ardea herodias):

Male mallard duck (Anas platyrhynchos):

Painted turtle (Chrysemys picta):

Male Wood duck (Aix sponsa):

 

And a landscape photo from Stephen Barnard in Idaho, sent September 30:

When I took the landscape photo this afternoon I was listening to elk bugling.

2 Comments

  1. Randy schenck
    Posted October 13, 2017 at 7:57 am | Permalink

    Very nice photos today. Notice the turtle in the water looking at the one above.

    Reply
  2. Tim Harding
    Posted October 13, 2017 at 8:03 am | Permalink

    Reblogged this on The Logical Place.

    Reply

