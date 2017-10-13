Finally, a box too small for Maru!

Let us end the work week, as we often do, with a cat—this time a prominent one. Maru is of course Japan’s most famous cat, and perhaps the most famous Internet cat in the world. His forte is entering small boxes, and he’s able to get into very tiny ones. But at last, after many years, Maru has found a box too small to enter. He does try, though!

Voilà:

h/t: Jim