Finally, a box too small for Maru!

Let us end the work week, as we often do, with a cat—this time a prominent one. Maru is of course Japan’s most famous cat, and perhaps the most famous Internet cat in the world. His forte is entering small boxes, and he’s able to get into very tiny ones. But at last, after many years, Maru has found a box too small to enter. He does try, though!

Voilà:

h/t: Jim

  1. Stephen Barnard
    Feline cruelty! I’m reporting this to Animal Services in Japan.

  2. Stephen Barnard
    • Stephen Barnard
      Didn’t mean to post twice. I’m just making it worse. 🙂

  3. busterggi
    That was a cat on the brink!

