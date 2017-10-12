Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s October 12, 2017, and National Pumpkin Pie Day, showing we’re approaching Halloween and Thanksgiving. It’s also Freethought Day, our day, marking the date on which the Salem witch trials were ended in 1692 by decree of the Governor of Massachusetts—on the grounds of insubstantial evidence. Last night the Chicago Cubs lost to the Washington Nationals 0-5, forcing the division championship series into a decisive fifth game, which will be played today in Washington, D. C. Much of Chicago is excited since we won last year’s World Series after a drought of 108 years!

On this day in 1492, Christopher Columbus and his retinue landed in the Caribbean, but we’ll say no more about that. On October 12, 1773, America’s first mental hospital (then called an “insane asylum”) opened; it was Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, just a few miles from where I went to college. After the hospital was moved, part of it was converted into freshman dormitories.

In 1823, Charles Macintosh of Scotland sold his first raincoat, and now you know where the name came from. On this day in 1892, the Pledge of Allegiance was first recited in American public schools (without the word “God,” which was added in the 1950s); this was to mark the 400th anniversary of C*l*mb*s’s landing in the New World. On this day in 1915, British nurse Edith Cavell was executed by a German firing squad for “treason”: helping Allied soldiers escape from Belgium. This was a huge shock to England (and many civilized people), and she was given a funeral service at Westminster Abbey. In 1945, a conscientious objector, Desmond Doss, became the first c.o. to be given the U.S. Medal of Honor. Raised in poverty in Virginia, he was a Seventh Day Adventist and wouldn’t carry a gun, but enlisted and became a medic. (He was brutally harassed during basic training for not carrying a weapon.) But in a vicious battle on Okinawa, Doss saved 75 wounded soldiers, returning again and again to the battlefield to drag them to safety, even though he’d been wounded four times. His exploits are documented in the fine film “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016). Here he is; I’m a big admirer of both his principles (though not his religion) and his courage under fire and under bullying. You can read more about him here.

On this day in 1960, Nikita Khrushchev had a tantrum at the United Nations, banging his shoe on a desk in anger at the Philippines’s objection to the Soviet Union’s colonialism in Eastern Europe. Here’s a video; note that the spectators are laughing:

Finally, on this day in 1979 Douglas Adams’s first volume of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy was published. I still haven’t read it (the only copy in the University is in the Law School library!), but I certainly will.

Notables born on this day include Aleister Crowley (1875), Robert Fitzgerald (1910), Dick Gregory (1932, died this year), Luciano Pavarotti (1935) and Kirk “Banana Man” Cameron (1970). Those who died on this day include Hiroshige (1858), Confederate commander Robert E. L** (1870), Anatole France (1924), Tom Mix (1940), Joseph Stilwell (1946), Sonja Henie (1969), John Denver (1997), Wilt Chamberlain (1999), and Canadian James Coyne (2012; no relation but I like the name he was Governor General of the Bank of Canada.)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts object to Andrzej’s prying camera:

Hili: Watch it, he is taking pictures again! Cyrus: A horrible habit.

​In Polish:

Hili: Uważaj, on znowu robi zdjęcia! Cyrus: Okropny obyczaj.​

Out in Winnipeg, where outdoor cats must be kept leashed, our Gus has gotten himself in a common pickle. As his staff reports:

Gus is a little tied up . . .

And we have three tw**ts from Matthew:

Exasperated monkey of the day; teaching a silly human how to break into a nut with a rock. pic.twitter.com/WCxMShUuxc — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 11, 2017

An amazing example of mimicry; clearly those “fake fungal spots” improved the survivorship of this insect at least a tiny bit.

Katydids and their sublime mimicry of leaves, etc. twist my melon a bit. Look at this one from Peru – it's even got fake fungal spots. pic.twitter.com/jWTaXurCbk — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) October 11, 2017

And who ever thought of taking animals around a zoo?

"The Oregon Zoo staff took the elephant around the zoo, she liked sea lions the best!" pic.twitter.com/RPbIaKPuP2 — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) October 11, 2017