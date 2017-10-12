Stephen Barnard sent some great photos of local elk; note the reproductive success of the male in the last photo. Take that, Cordelia Fine!

This is the time of year when migrating (and mating) elk (Cervus canadensis) move through the ranch. The first couple of photos are noisy, taken in dim light and cropped. The bull in the second photo has an exceptional rack. There were at least five bulls mixed in with numerous cows and calves.

The next two photos are of a young bull, photobombed by out-of-focus sandhill cranes (Grus canadensis).

The next photo is of a pair of young but nearly mature bulls. Maybe they’re brothers. I’d bet on it.

By this time the bulls have the mating hierarchy sorted out. The final photo, taken today, is of a fully mature bull with his harem and his concubines’ calves. He won’t tolerate any male intruders.

The elk and deer and moose in this region had an historically catastrophic winter. The snowfall and temperatures beat all records and wildlife suffered. By the same token, the abundant water made the spring and summer gloriously verdant after several drought years. It’s heartening to see the survivors back again, healthy and feisty as ever.