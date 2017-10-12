Pandas falling all over the place

I’m tired and have just finished a paid piece of writing, which still needs work. This is the break both of us need: a video compilation of teenage pandas at the Toronto Zoo, apparently unable to balance themselves. Good thing they’re round and fat, immune to damage.
h/t: Matthew Cobb
Thank you.
Pandas – they do all their own stunts.
Almost cat-light in their grace…. This made me think of Po from Kung Fu Panda.