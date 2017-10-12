Pandas falling all over the place

I’m tired and have just finished a paid piece of writing, which still needs work. This is the break both of us need: a video compilation of teenage pandas at the Toronto Zoo, apparently unable to balance themselves. Good thing they’re round and fat, immune to damage.

h/t: Matthew Cobb

  1. Steve Ruis
    So, it isn’t enough you have to waste your own time, you have to waste ours, too? Sheesh!

  2. ploubere
    Thank you.

  3. Jeff Rankin
    Pandas – they do all their own stunts.

  4. DrBrydon
    Almost cat-light in their grace…. This made me think of Po from Kung Fu Panda.

