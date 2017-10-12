Author of article on “the case for colonialism” withdraws it after death threats and social-media mobbing; academics are mostly silent

In today’s political and social climate, trying to defend colonialism is just asking for trouble—in fact, even for death threats. That’s what happened to associate professor Bruce Gilley at Portland State University, who recently published an article—actually, a “Viewpoint”, the academic equivalent of an op-ed, but refereed like a regular article—called “The case for colonialism” in a journal called the Third World Quarterly. If you go to the link, though, you won’t find the article; you’ll find this:

According to Andy Ngo, who’s been reporting this in Quillette, Gilley’s article said this:

First published on September 8, “The case for colonialism” argues Western colonialism has created net-good in some instances, particularly through establishing governance, institutions and infrastructure. Gilley argues that nations who embraced and built on their Western colonial legacy, for example, Singapore, have fared better than those who followed anti-colonial nationalist ideologies. The article also advocates for temporary “recolonization” in specific contexts, such as public finance and criminal justice, for populations who consent as a means to build up their institutions.

Well, you can imagine what a furor that caused! As Ngo reports, two petitions immediately went up on Change.org asking for the article to be retracted and the journal’s editor fired, and 15 editors resigned in protest at the article. A howling social media mob descended on Gilley, calling for his tenure to be revoked and for him to be fired. Some people even called for Gilley’s Ph.D. to be revoked! Students prepared to protest outside his office, but they couldn’t find him as he’s on sabbatical. And he began receiving death threats on the phone—threats credible enough that Gilley himself asked for the article to be withdrawn. (The journal’s claim that it withdrew the piece because the editor got threats of violence may be the real reason, or part of the reason, but since nobody’s talking we just don’t know.)

Apparently, although this wasn’t a “regular” journal article, it did go through peer review: one reviewer recommended minor changes while the other recommended rejection. In such cases the main editor makes a judgment call, and he decided to accept it. To his credit, one of the journal’s editors, Noam Chomsky—an anti-colonialist if ever there was one—didn’t resign, and said this:

Chomsky told The College Fix via email that while the method by which the article was published should be reviewed, he opposes demands to retract the article, saying it opens “dangerous doors.”

I haven’t read the article since it’s been removed. Perhaps it lingers somewhere on the Internet. But for this discussion it doesn’t matter. What bothers me are several issues.

The first is the censorship of an opinion that’s worth discussing. Surely colonialism has in the main been bad, and if Gilley maintains otherwise I’d disagree. But he apparently didn’t: he argued that in some instances colonialism has created a net good. Maybe he’s right. Perhaps there have cases of colonialism, or certain actions of colonial powers, that could cause an overall improvement of a dysfunctional nation. I can’t think of any, for eventually all those nations demand independence, but it’s certainly something worth discussing. Asking for such a discussion is not, of course, the same thing as justifying willy-nilly occupation of someone else’s lands, which I oppose, but it’s a counterfactual type of argument worth having.

Why is it worth having? Because even though most people (and nearly all progressives) despise colonialism, we need to hear arguments on the other side, if for no other reason than to firm up our own arguments and hear the best case of our opponents. If Gilley can make a case that Singapore, for instance, was improved by colonialism, we need to hear it rather than stop our ears and shout “nyah nyah nyah nyah!” We need to hear these arguments for the same reason we should listen to the arguments of Holocaust denialists: we need to learn the evidence for the Holocaust, and be able to meet the best arguments of our opponents. If you simply shout “colonialism is always harmful” without being able to defend that, or without hearing the opposition, you have an assertion without an argument. Further, as John Stuart Mill noted in On Liberty, each generation forgets those arguments, so they have to be repeated over the years.

I object, too, to the academic and social-media mobs that try to quash articles like this and punish their authors, just like they tried (and failed) with Rebecca Tuvel’s Hypatia article comparing transracialism with transgenderism. What is happening is that there are certain Received Points of View that are considered “correct”, and if you don’t adhere to them in academia, you become fair game for the howling bands of online thugs who threaten you. Of course not all opinions are equally worth discussing: a journal shouldn’t need to publish an article saying that women should be denied the vote or blacks enslaved—the moral arguments against these are much clearer. But if an article passes peer review, as Tuvel’s and Gilley’s did, then it’s not right to call for its retraction because it doesn’t conform to the mores of the moment.

These mobs of academics and the public are, in effect, trying to control the content of academic knowledge and discourse by deciding which views are acceptable and which are not; and the latter views are not to be aired. But this is the journalistic equivalent of de-platforming someone already invited to speak. (I needn’t point out that Gilley is not Richard Spencer.) As Chomsky said, the best response to an article like Gilley’s, given that you oppose his thesis, is to write an article showing (with reasons) why he’s wrong. You don’t censor his paper, you don’t retract it, you don’t threaten his life, and you don’t call for his firing or revoking his Ph.D. Knowledge advances not by bulling and censorship, but by free discussion—the kind of discussion that can’t take place now that Gilley’s article has vanished.

Finally, this kind of mob control of academia breeds a climate of fear that chills all open discourse. Gilley’s life was threatened, but it’s notable that few people are speaking out in defense of his right to publish his piece after it passed peer review. That’s because while Gilley (and the journal editor) may have feared for their lives, the rest of us fear other consequences of this thuggery: being called racists, bigots, or colonialists. The climate of fear is evident from Ngo’s report:

While Bruce Gilley’s colleagues in the political science department remained silent as the controversy was brewing, a few of them are now speaking out. David Kinsella, professor of political science in the Hatfield School of Government at Portland State and former editor-in-chief of International Studies Perspectives,expressed repulsion at the thought of violent threats being sent to an editor or author but is concerned about the wider implications. “I also worry that this episode could encourage others to threaten violence as a means of influencing decisions about scholarly research and publication.”

The silence of so many who should be defending academic freedom clearly derives from fear. After all, as a colleague told me yesterday, if an academic published an article criticizing Big Pharma or Republican attacks on women, other academics would rush to proclaim the right to publish such articles, articles that would certainly offend some people. Why the difference? Because articles attacking Big Pharma and Republicans are acceptable to the academic Left. And if you flout the ideological standards of the Regressive Left, you’ll be subject to either personal threats or lifelong demonization as a racist, a misogynist, or some other beast of ideological impurity.

In the end, though, name-calling is inimical to free discourse, and free discourse is the only path to truth—or to social improvement.

____________

There’s another relevant piece in Quillette that I don’t have time to discuss, but it’s good and well worth reading: “The case for contrarianism” by Oliver Traldi.