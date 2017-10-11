Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a drizzly Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Last night the baseball game at Wrigley Field between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals was canceled because of rain, disappointing a number of local fans who hoped that the Cubs would win, thereby clinching the Central Division title of the National League—a step towards playing in the World Series. (The game will be played today.) Although I haven’t yet gone outside, I read that it’s 58° F (14° C), and I can hear the wind howling against the window. I’m afraid that this will be the first time in months that I’ll have to put on a jacket.

It’s National Sausage Pizza Day; that meat is an essential component of any good Chicago pizza. (For good deep-dish pizza in Chicago, try Uno’s version with lots of homemade sausage and fresh garlic.) It’s also International Day of the Girl Child, a UN-inspired celebration of gender equality. And once again, not much happened on this day in history. On October 11, 1910, Wikipedia reports this momentous event: “Former President Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first U.S. president to fly in an airplane. He flew for four minutes with Arch Hoxsey in a plane built by the Wright brothers at Kinloch Field (Lambert–St. Louis International Airport), St. Louis, Missouri”. On this day in 1975, the NBC show “Saturday Night Live” debuted. I remember watching it for the first time: I went over to a friend’s house late at night, and there on the television was John Belushi dressed as a giant bee. The show has never come close to the quality it had in those days. Finally, on this day in 1984, Kathryn D. Sullivan, an astronaut aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger, became the first American woman to walk in space.

Notables born on this day include Eleanor Roosevelt (1884), Jerome Robbins (1918), and Daryl Hall. Let’s have a song by an aging but still terrific Hall (I’ve put this up before, but let’s see it again; vocals by Mayer Hawthorne with Booker T on the organ). If you look in the dictionary under “rocker,” you’ll find this song. (If you want another from Daryl’s House, watch this one.)

Those who died on October 11 include Meriwether Lewis (1809; it’s a mystery whether he was murdered or committed suicide), Jean Cocteau (1963), Dorothea Lange (1965), and the great Marine general Chesty Puller (1971; I once knew another Marine General who knew him). Here’s Lange’s most famous photograph, “Migrant mother”, taken during the Depression in California. The subject, Florence Thompson, was working as a pea picker. She looks about fifty, but was only 32:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili thinks all our nutses belong to her:

Hili: A crow on the roof with our nut in its beak! A: You are getting carried away with this possesive feeling.

In Polish:

Hili: Wrona na dachu z naszym orzechem w dziobie!

Ja: Przesadzasz z tym poczuciem własności.

Another two tweets pinched from Heather Hastie, who’s a great finder of these things. FIrst, a marvel of sexual selection, the male Mandarin Duck,

The Mandarin Duck pic.twitter.com/CLlqwuNfQ2 — Life on Earth (@planetepics) October 8, 2017

. . . and an albino owl, which surely wouldn’t survive in the wild:

Tiny albino owlet pic.twitter.com/emuuX6W7wv — Life on Earth (@planetepics) October 8, 2017

And two from reader Charleen, who needs a cat:

'The food box must remain open' pic.twitter.com/2f4sKQont6 — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) October 6, 2017

Finally, one contributed by reader Blue: