Two songs from the Sixties

It’s a Black Dog Day, I walked to work this morning in the chill and drizzle, I have a piece to write, and my duck is gone. That’s reason enough to post two songs that I have on my iPod.

The first is virtually unknown to generations S to Z; it’s by the Cryan’ Shames, a band that briefly flourished in the mid-Sixties. They had only two hits: “Sugar and Spice” (1966) and “It Could Be We’re in Love” (1967), the years of my prime music indoctrinability. Here’s the latter song, by far the better. The original single had a brief psychedelic vibrato interlude at 1:42 ; this album version replaces that with a tinkling bell and a some badinage—not good.

Now you’ve surely heard of the great group The Mamas & the Papas. I think this song, which didn’t chart at all well in the U.S. (it reached #25), is one of their best. Here’s a review from AllMusic:

A Top 40 hit in autumn of 1966, “Look Through My Window” is one of John Phillips’ finest songwriting efforts, as well as one of the most underrated Mamas & Papas records. Written in about 1964 during a temporary separation from his bride, Michelle Phillips, the song was inspired by the fact that although John thought Michelle was out in California, she in fact was just blocks away in Greenwich Village. The pain of separation is the obvious lyric thrust here, and Phillips’ lyrics contain his usual literate grace. Musically, these emotions are mirrored perfectly, with a melancholy chord progression and simple, intertwining melodic lines. Near classical in its approach, this tune should always be recognized as one the group’s best.

Indeed. How many people remember this one? Of the four original members, all are dead save Michelle.