Suing for teaching evolution

Oy, the emails I get. I found this one, from one David Roemer when I woke up this morning. I ask you, is there anything besides religion that could make so many people this demented about evolution? My theory, which is mine, is that there would be virtually no opposition to evolution in a world in which religion had never arisen.

Open Letter to Physics and Biology Teachers

I filed a lawsuit against Columbia University and a government agency for violating the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and disseminating misinformation about evolutionary biology (Docket No. 17-818, Second Circuit). Upon information and belief, the science establishment in the United States is suppressing the following four scientific truths:

Human beings did not evolve from animals. What evolved from animals are hypothetical creatures without free will and the conscious knowledge of human beings. See: https://www.academia.edu/23340072/WHY_PEOPLE_BELIEVE_GOD_CAUSED_THE_BIG_BANG

Natural selection only explains the adaptation of species to the environment, not common descent.

Charles Darwin contributed nothing to science. He was only a propagandist for eugenics.

The American Journal of Physics published an article titled “Entropy and Evolution” that disgraces every physicist in the United States. See:

https://www.academia.edu/20939526/An_Analogy_Between_Nazi_Germany_and_the_United_States

David Roemer

http://www.newevangelization.info