Suing for teaching evolution

Oy, the emails I get. I found this one, from one David Roemer when I woke up this morning. I ask you, is there anything besides religion that could make so many people this demented about evolution? My theory, which is mine, is that there would be virtually no opposition to evolution in a world in which religion had never arisen.
Open Letter to Physics and Biology Teachers
I filed a lawsuit against Columbia University and a government agency for violating the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and disseminating misinformation about evolutionary biology (Docket No. 17-818, Second Circuit). Upon information and belief, the science establishment in the United States is suppressing the following four scientific truths:
Human beings did not evolve from animals. What evolved from animals are hypothetical creatures without free will and the conscious knowledge of human beings. See: https://www.academia.edu/23340072/WHY_PEOPLE_BELIEVE_GOD_CAUSED_THE_BIG_BANG
Natural selection only explains the adaptation of species to the environment, not common descent.
Charles Darwin contributed nothing to science. He was only a propagandist for eugenics.
The American Journal of Physics published an article titled “Entropy and Evolution” that disgraces every physicist in the United States. See:
https://www.academia.edu/20939526/An_Analogy_Between_Nazi_Germany_and_the_United_States
David Roemer
Open letter to David Roemer. You use your way of figuring out reality, and we will use ours. Let’s see which one gets the best results.
As Donald Trump has shown many times, stupidity does not win many lawsuits.
Oh my. I hope the courts dismiss this quickly and get to important cases.
although not rare in these parts, the wild Dunning-Kruger frightens easily and retreats to alcoves and altars, infesting further minds out of sight and out of mind.
FFS. I don’t think he even knows what a “scientific truth” is going by his four.
I bet he sees himself as some big brave hero standing up for God in the face of the godless. It’s pathetic really.
Sounds like an easily terrified little person.
The first link points to the Uchicago email server.
I’m sure this lawsuit will be as successful as when he sued NYC BOE.
I think we will see more of these religious challenges to science and secular law now that our AG has make it OK for the religious to ignore Jefferson’s wall separating church and state. I wonder what they will say when Scientology and Islam lay claim to the same privileges as Christians? There is a reason Jefferson wanted to keep religion out of government.
This guy is quite eccentric. I have read that he will harrass you endlessly if you get on his radar. Good luck.
I wonder how this (pretty confident) ignorant will defend that adaptation of species could occur without some kind of common descent? Does he think that birds grown wings because they were falling for trees?