Spot the toad bug!

Did you know that “toad bugs” existed? And that they look like their namesake, as you can see in the photo below (if you can find it!).

Toad bugs are “true bugs”—in the order Hemiptera—and comprise about 100 species in the family Gelastocoridae. They’re also toadlike in that they are predators who hang around the banks of streams and rivers.

Here’s another photo:

In looking up photos for this post, I came across this article, which tells you about another very bizarre species, and one that interacts with amphibians.  Trigger warning: Nature red in tooth and claw!

One Comment

  1. Coel
    Posted October 11, 2017 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

    Interesting. It’s the symmetry of the pattern that gives it away. So why don’t camouflaged species develop asymmetric patterns? Are there developmental constraints that prevent this?

    Reply

