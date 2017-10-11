Today we have some lovely amphibians from Swiss reader and biologist Jacques Hausser. The captions are his.

The two first species belong to the family Bufonidae. Bufo bufo, the common (or European) toad. This one was hiding under rotting bits of bark in a place in the woods where lumberjacks had been working. Toads are rather secretive and mostly nocturnal animals, living quietly in the woods and the gardens. They migrate to water only for reproduction. They hunt on sight (almost 360 degrees of vision !), identifying their prey only if it moves. When in a good position, they project their sticky tongues at the speed of lightning, engulfing slugs, snails, earthworms and insects.



Bufo viridis, the green toad. I found this one in southeast Bulgaria along a small river in the Strandja National Park. The color pattern reminds me a camo uniform, just a bit too flashy.



Pelobates syriacus, the Eastern spadefoot, family Pelobatidae: a young individual I met in the Danube delta, Rumania. The English name comes from a bone protuberance on the hind foot (not visible here) they use to dig their burrows. But more striking is the vertical cat-like pupil.



The European fire-bellied toad, Bombina bombina, family Bombinidae, is more aquatic than other toads. Seen from above, it is rather inconspicuous…



. . . but when it is menaced by a predator, it shows its colored underparts and exsudes an liquid irritating the mucosa of would-be predators. Here the same animal as above, caught by a student.



The common frog, Rana temporaria (Ranidae). A young individual well camouflaged in its preferred habitat, the litter of deciduous wood. Like the toads, they return to water only for reproduction.



. . . and here are the tadpoles of the same species.



Finally, in the same family, the edible frog (edible at least for French speaking Europeans – its legs are really excellent!), an aquatic species… which is not exactly a species! Its Latin name is Pelophylax klepton esculentus, klepton being a word derived from greek “to steal”. It is actually a hybrid between two good species, P. lessonae and P. ridibundus. But the the lessonae genome is not mixed with the ridibundus one by recombination during meiosis. It is totally eliminated: an esculentus produces only ridibundus gametes – eggs or sperm. An esculentus thus needs a lessonae partner to produce further esculentus. The lessonae genome plays its normal part in the somatic cells, but will die with the frog itself. And so this particular lessonae genome is “stolen” and lost in evolution. This process is called hybridogenesis and can be far more complicated; see the details here.