Chicago’s soda tax repealed

Yesterday, by a vote of 15-1, the Cook County Finance Committee voted to overturn our recent and much-despised 2¢-per-ounce tax on sodas. I’ve written about it several times before, and will say here only that it’s a Nanny Tax—part of the government’s increasing effort to control the private lives of Americans—and that it was also hypocritical, for the rationale given for the tax (health, not revenue), doesn’t explain why diet sodas weren’t taxed. There’s a final vote today by all the Commissioners, but it’s already a done deal.
The repeal was due to several factors, most importantly a loud and public negative reaction to the tax, not only on grounds of “nannyism,” but because Cook County is in a huge financial hole and they’re trying to tax everything to get out of it. We now have a 7-cents-per-bag fee for every plastic bag bought in a store (something I approve of, for it reduces litter and saves the lives of animals), but this is on top of that, and it’s a regressive tax on the poor. Further, it wasn’t working well: people were actually driving across the border to Indiana, or to adjacent counties, to buy soda.
Finally, as the Chicago Tribune noted, Chicagoans aren’t stupid, and realized that the tax was almost entirely about revenue from the outset, yet the pro-tax ads mentioned only health. That was seen as hypocritical:
Preckwinkle has admitted from the beginning she had a budget shortfall she needed to deal with, but sugarcoated that message with one about how this tax would make Cook County residents healthier. Then, when the tax was in jeopardy, she allowed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to bombard us for weeks with a television ad warning how soft drinks are harming minority communities.
Though the ad happened to be true, the timing made it seem insulting and condescending. It assumed that African-Americans and Hispanics, unlike everyone else, didn’t know that sugary drinks are unhealthy. And that minorities, again like everybody else, choose to drink sodas anyway because they enjoy them.
Grownups hate being told what to do, especially when they know the message is insincere.
True, the sale of sugared sodas is injurious to the overal health of society. But it’s also salubrious for many people’s well being. And lots of things whose absence would improve societal health aren’t taxed, like candy bars, red meat, and bags of sugar. You can always find a health justification for infringing on people’s diets (unless they’re vegans), and so many readers applauded the soda tax when I wrote about it. But as of December 1, it’ll be gone, and I’m glad of it.
Does the bag tax include trash bags as well? Seems like Chicago is getting desperate.
If it just a question of finance, Chicago should give free cigarettes and soda to all their employees. The saving in pension costs from early death is much, much higher than the additional health care costs.
Chicago, most states and the federal government are in debt because of unsustainable payments to retirees who are dying at an older age. Dying young would solve this problem.
https://chicago.suntimes.com/politics/chicagos-financial-crisis-by-the-numbers/
Trouble is that you are proposing a long-term solution to an acute problem. Of course left unsolved it will be a chronic issue, so perhaps we should go for it 🙂
Other than being less popular, at least outside of the general anti-vaxxer community, than vaccination, it’s not clear to me how this differs from other uses of taxation to encourage better behavior with respect to a public health crisis.
Obesity is a terrible problem and getting worse. We all pay the costs of responding to that public health emergency. So why is it wrong that individuals, who by drinking high calorie beverages – one of the worst obesity offenders – contribute to those costs have to pay something to defray the costs their actions will have on the rest of us?
We can perhaps use the pejorative term Nanny State (though I think labels like that get in the way of objective thought) when the government is pushing an ideological viewpoint, but when the issue is public health and who pays for the costs of dealing with that public health issue, we’re talking something different.
Polluters have caused enormous damage that they’ve never had to pay for (so we’re paying to line their pockets). Fast food producers push incredibly unhealthy food that creates public health crises (and now are exporting these problems to places like Africa – see the recent NY times article). Should they continue to be held harmless? Would it be Nanny State-ish to force them to directly, or indirectly, to be held more accountable?
Is the law inconsistent? Sure. Should the funds from it be clearly focused on public health? Yep. Those issues are causes for amending a law, not repealing it (though you can be sure the beverage companies put a lot of money out there to push the Nanny State argument as a rationalization for its repeal …).
Are people stupid? No. But, as we see more and more everyday, they are quite capable of being manipulated by polished and well-funded campaigns.
Saw this after I posted!
Agreed.
The conclusion from PCC(E) argument about inconsistency of taxation should not be to repeal this particular tax, but rather to develop a consistent system of taxes to promote healthy behaviour and thus save lives.
And non-interference of government does NOT leave a level playing field (and rational unbiased decision making by the consumer), but rather leaves the field entirely to corporations pushing their unhealthy foodstuff.
I think there is some justification for a nanny tax, especially the one on smoking, in that it allows the gov’t to recover some portion of the money its spends on healthcare for individuals who do engage in the harmful habit.
“And lots of things whose absence would improve societal health aren’t taxed, like candy bars, red meat, and bags of sugar”
And this is the biggest problem with the tax. I dunno if I would include red meat there, for in moderation it can be nutritious. Bags of sugar! Oy! But I need bags of sugar to at the very least make baked goods. But if PCC(e) thinks we should pay tax on it, who am I to argue.
And remember two cans of coke a day is equivalent to 2/3 lb of fat/week. So if you substitute diet pop that is equivalent to zero fat/week. Such is the power of nutritional science.
One small victory for freedom from the nanny-state.
But if the government could tax everything that is “bad for us” (i.e., the stuff we like) it would be rolling in money.
Not necessarily. It could reduce other taxes. Also fewer sick peple would probably reduce expenses on health.
… leading to even lower taxes. 😉
I was ambivalent on this until I got stung buying six small bottles of tonic water a couple of weeks ago. It’s a pretty sharp reminder when it shows up as a line item on the bill (Cook County Sweetened Beverage Tax, or something like that), of course, that’s always a good way for vendors to rub it in.
Given the messaging, it was bad that the tax was also applied to diet drinks.