Chicago’s soda tax repealed

Yesterday, by a vote of 15-1, the Cook County Finance Committee voted to overturn our recent and much-despised 2¢-per-ounce tax on sodas. I’ve written about it several times before, and will say here only that it’s a Nanny Tax—part of the government’s increasing effort to control the private lives of Americans—and that it was also hypocritical, for the rationale given for the tax (health, not revenue), doesn’t explain why diet sodas weren’t taxed. There’s a final vote today by all the Commissioners, but it’s already a done deal.

The repeal was due to several factors, most importantly a loud and public negative reaction to the tax, not only on grounds of “nannyism,” but because Cook County is in a huge financial hole and they’re trying to tax everything to get out of it. We now have a 7-cents-per-bag fee for every plastic bag bought in a store (something I approve of, for it reduces litter and saves the lives of animals), but this is on top of that, and it’s a regressive tax on the poor. Further, it wasn’t working well: people were actually driving across the border to Indiana, or to adjacent counties, to buy soda.

Finally, as the Chicago Tribune noted, Chicagoans aren’t stupid, and realized that the tax was almost entirely about revenue from the outset, yet the pro-tax ads mentioned only health. That was seen as hypocritical:

Preckwinkle has admitted from the beginning she had a budget shortfall she needed to deal with, but sugarcoated that message with one about how this tax would make Cook County residents healthier. Then, when the tax was in jeopardy, she allowed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to bombard us for weeks with a television ad warning how soft drinks are harming minority communities. Though the ad happened to be true, the timing made it seem insulting and condescending. It assumed that African-Americans and Hispanics, unlike everyone else, didn’t know that sugary drinks are unhealthy. And that minorities, again like everybody else, choose to drink sodas anyway because they enjoy them. Grownups hate being told what to do, especially when they know the message is insincere.

True, the sale of sugared sodas is injurious to the overal health of society. But it’s also salubrious for many people’s well being. And lots of things whose absence would improve societal health aren’t taxed, like candy bars, red meat, and bags of sugar. You can always find a health justification for infringing on people’s diets (unless they’re vegans), and so many readers applauded the soda tax when I wrote about it. But as of December 1, it’ll be gone, and I’m glad of it.