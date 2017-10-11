An engrossing conversation between Sam Harris and Nicholas Christakis

I’m a big fan of Sam Harris, despite the number of Regressive Leftists who demonize him, but I’ve had trouble following his podcasts, for they always last about two hours, and I can’t seem to find a chunk of time sufficiently long to listen (although I can always find longer slots than that for reading). I did, though, listen to the entirety of his new podcast, “Facing the crowd”—an interview with Yale professor Nicholas Christakis. This one’s only 1 hour and 40 minutes long.

As you may recall (see my post here as an entrée), both Nicholas and his wife Erika were co-heads of Silliman College, a resident house for Yale students, and both got into trouble in the fall of 2015 after Erika wrote an email to her students urging them to make up their own minds about the appropriateness of Halloween costumes. They were demonized, threatened, and Nicolas was publicly attacked by students in a particularly noxious way (see the video below for an example). Eventually, they both left their residential positions at Silliman, and Erika gave up her teaching position at Yale. That was terribly sad, for she was highly regarded as a teacher, and both were much loved as resident heads. But all of that was forgotten when the Halloween costume kerfuffle permanently got both of them labeled as racists, bigots, and so on. Such is Yale (and other colleges).

I listened to Sam and Christakis’s discussion in two bits, and was quite impressed. Sam asked good questions, and Christakis is a terribly eloquent and thoughtful man. You can go to the podcast by clicking on the screenshot below, and I really recommend making the time to listen. Christakis, in his patience, willingness to engage hostile students (see Christakis keep his cool big time in the video below), and history of progressive politics, reminds me of Bret Weinstein, who was similarly demonized at The Evergreen State College. You can see why Christakis was such a good resident head.

The talk is wide-ranging, starting with the Christakises contretemps at Yale, and covering free speech, deplatforming, the nature of modern college students, American politics, artificial intelligence, and so on.

Here’s Sam’s summary of Christakis’s bio:

Nicholas A. Christakis is a sociologist and physician who conducts research in the area of biosocial science, investigating the biological predicates and consequences of social phenomena. He directs the Human Nature Lab at Yale University, where he is appointed as the Sol Goldman Family Professor of Social and Natural Science, and he is the Co-Director of the Yale Institute for Network Science. Dr. Christakis’ lab is focused on the relationship between social networks and well-being. Ongoing investigations in the lab explore the genetic bases for human social behaviors and the application of social network principles to change population-level behavior related to health, cooperation, and economic development. Along with long-time collaborator, James Fowler, Dr. Christakis has authored a general-audience book on social networks: Connected: The Surprising Power of Our Social Networks and How They Shape Our Lives.

And watch, in this 24-minute video, how Christakis dealt calmly and rationally with a bunch of enraged students who circled him in the quad. Note that all of their rage is about an email his wife sent about Halloween costumes: