Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Tuesday is the cruelest day, breeding dried posts out of a dead mind. This is my 16,544th post on this site, and that’s a lot of words. I’m going to run out some day. At one post a day, that would be 45 years’ worth. Further, it’s one of those days when I arrive at work with an empty brain, having no idea what I’ll write about.

Today is Tuesday, October 10, 2017, and it’s National Tic Tac Day. That’s not even a food! But, according to Wikipedia, it’s also World Porridge Day according to Wikipedia, and in about half an hour I’m going to have a bowl of oatmeal (with raisins and cinnamon) to celebrate.

Once again, the news from history is slow, supporting my theory (which is mine) that not much happens when the weather turns colder (it’ll be about 18° C or 64° F in Chicago today, with rain arriving tomorrow). On October 10, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire came to an end, having burned for three days, killing about 300 people and leaving over 100,000 homeless after burning about 3.3 miles2 (9 km2) of Chicago, including most of the downtown. Yes, it started in a barn owned by the O’Leary family, but we’re not at all sure that the cause was a cow kicking over a lantern. Here’s a panorama of the downtown after the blaze:

On this day in 1938, several countries signed the Munich Agreement, ceding German-speaking parts of Czechoslovakia (the Sudetenland) to Hitler. It was an act of unbelievable appeasement by the Allies, and propelled largely by the invertebrate prime minister Neville Chamberlain, who famously proclaimed that the agreement brought “peace for our time.” On October 10, 1973, Spiro Agnew (who reminds me a bit of Trump) resigned as Vice President of the U.S. after being charged with tax evasion. He never served time in jail, but was fined $10,000 and put on three years of unsupervised probation.

As with yesterday, not many notables were born on this day. One was Fridtjob Nansen (1861), an Arctic explorer and later an exponent of peace through the League of Nations (he won the Nobel Peace Prize). His exploits are celebrated with today’s Google Doodle, visible in most of the Northern Hemisphere:





Others born on this day include Thelonius Monk (1917, today’s his 100th birthday), Harold Pinter (1930), Julia Sweeney (1959) and Daniel Pearl (1963). Those who died on this day include Jack Daniel (1911; yes that Jack Daniel), Edith Piaf (1963), Yul Brynner and Orson Welles (both 1985), my Chicago humanities colleague Wayne C. Booth (2005), and Joan Sutherland (2010). How do you feel about Sutherland singing a little Puccini?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili extols the evolution of felids, but I think she’s talking about herself. . .

Hili: I’m still enraptured. A: What with? Hili: With how wonderfully successful evolution has been with cats.

In Polish:

Hili: Ciągle mnie to zachwyca.

Ja: Co takiego?

Hili: Jak tej ewolucji wspaniale udało się z tymi kotami.

Matthew sent a physics tw**t:

What's wrong, Dr. Schrödinger? Were you expecting a cat? pic.twitter.com/vRdN11fWlG — Jan Mieszkowski (@janmpdx) October 9, 2017

From reader Barry: two cats having a chinwag:

And a strip from “Rhymes with Orange” by Hilary Price, courtesy of readers Jon and Diane G.