A red sprite is a type of lightning that’s produced very high in the atmosphere, and very different from “hot” lightning. I’ve never been lucky enough to see one, but here’s a photo sent by a reader whose name I’ve forgotten (apologies!). The caption was with the original photograph:

Here’s what Wikipedia says about sprites:

Sprites are large-scale electrical discharges that occur high above thunderstorm clouds, or cumulonimbus, giving rise to a quite varied range of visual shapes flickering in the night sky. They are triggered by the discharges of positive lightning between an underlying thundercloud and the ground. Sprites appear as luminous reddish-orange flashes. They often occur in clusters above the troposphere at an altitude range of 50–90 km (31–56 mi). Sporadic visual reports of sprites go back at least to 1886, but they were first photographed on July 6, 1989 by scientists from the University of Minnesota and have subsequently been captured in video recordings many thousands of times. Sprites are sometimes inaccurately called upper-atmospheric lightning. However, sprites are cold plasma phenomena that lack the hot channel temperatures of tropospheric lightning, so they are more akin to fluorescent tube discharges than to lightning discharges.

Here’s a video of sprites in both real time and slow motion by Scott McPartland, who gives this information:

On May 16th, 2016 I captured multiple, vivid Red Sprites while filming a cluster of supercell thunderstorms off to my northeast. This alternate edit shows these sprites in realtime, and then replayed in slow motion at 1/10th the speed for easier viewing. Camera used was a Sony A7S II with a Zeiss f1.4 lens wide open. ISO of 32000/51000.

A few more photos. First, an altitudinal description showing how high these discharges take place (50-100 km) compared to “real” lightning:

And a bit more information:

Sprites are colored reddish-orange in their upper regions, with bluish hanging tendrils below, and can be preceded by a reddish halo. They last longer than normal lower stratospheric discharges, which last typically a few milliseconds, and are triggered by the discharges of positive lightning between the thundercloud and the ground. They often occur in clusters of two or more, and typically span the altitude range 50 to 90 kilometres (31 to 56 mi), with what appear to be tendrils hanging below, and branches reaching above. Optical imaging using a 10,000 frame-per-second high speed camera shows that sprites are actually clusters of small, decameter-sized (10–100 m or 33–328 ft) balls of ionization that are launched at an altitude of about 80 km (50 mi) and then move downward at speeds of up to ten percent the speed of light, followed a few milliseconds later by a separate set of upward moving balls of ionization. Sprites may be horizontally displaced by up to 50 km (31 mi) from the location of the underlying lightning strike, with a time delay following the lightning that is typically a few milliseconds, but on rare occasions may be up to 100 milliseconds. In order to film sprites from Earth, special conditions must be present: 150–500 km (93–311 mi) of clear view to a powerful thunderstorm with positive lightning between cloud and ground, red-sensitive recording equipment, and a black unlit sky.

This is a picture of a sprite taken from the International Space station (the sprite is the very faint red bit above the flash).

And an enlargement of the above photo:



Has anybody seen one of these? Now it’s become one of the two meteorological phenomena on my bucket list, along with the Aurora Borealis.