President of William and Mary responds after BLM disruption of ACLU talk; promises no more fracases

As I reported on October 5, the students of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization at The College of William and Mary, my undergraduate alma mater, shut down a talk by Clair Guthrie Gastañaga, Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia. Ironically, the topic of her talk was “Students and the First Amendment.”

The BLM students not only disrupted the talk by chanting and holding up signs in front of the room, but also prevented students from approaching Gastañaga, forming a ring around her after the talk was stopped so that nobody could approach her.

That was an unconscionable violation of free speech, and it irked me even more because it happened at my own school, a school I loved and where I benefited immensely from the give-and-take that occurred in the classroom. So I wrote the the following email to College President Taylor Reveley (I pulled rank a bit with my status, just to show that I was serious):

From: Jerry Coyne

Sent: Thursday, October 5, 2017 10:17 AM

To: Taylor Reveley

Subject: Disruption of ACLU talk at William and Mary Dear President Reveley, As an alum of your college (class of 71, valedictorian), I am deeply concerned that the Black Lives Matter organization at William and Mary was allowed to disrupt a speech by the ACLU, apparently without consequences. I am a big free speech advocate, and while BLM has every right to protest peacefully, or issue counterspeech, they do not have the right to stifle speech or prevent talks from going on, as happened the other day at my school. I see you have issued a statement in defense of the ACLU, which is good, but I am wondering if you are going to take any action to ensure that this doesn’t happen again. Will the protestors, who are easily identifiable, be sanctioned? If they’re not, then this kind of thing will keep happening. Cordially,

Jerry Coyne

Emeritus Professor

Dept. Ecology and Evolution

The University of Chicago

President Reveley’s responded yesterday:

Jerry, thanks for being in touch. We are moving heaven and earth to prevent any such disruption again. We are also making clear that a repeat performance will not be allowed to succeed, and there will be significant disciplinary consequences for anyone who attempts it. Taylor

Well, I hope he’s doing what he said, and if he does, well, good for him!