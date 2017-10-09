The NYT editorial board excoriates Trump

In a scathing but unconventional editorial, which masquerades as a “guide to Presidential etiquette”, today’s New York Times editorial, written by the full board, lists the many ways that Trump has behaved badly and un-Presidentially since he took office. Click the screenshot to read it:

Here’s just a small part of a long list. When I saw Trump heaving rolls of paper towels at a crowd in Puerto Rica, I almost puked. It was if he expected plaudits by giving them a means to mop up the water.

It’s not going to get better, so how can we survive the next four (or, Ceiling Cat help us, eight) years?

    Our salvation lies in the hands of Bob Mueller.

