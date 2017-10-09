The NYT editorial board excoriates Trump

In a scathing but unconventional editorial, which masquerades as a “guide to Presidential etiquette”, today’s New York Times editorial, written by the full board, lists the many ways that Trump has behaved badly and un-Presidentially since he took office. Click the screenshot to read it:

Here’s just a small part of a long list. When I saw Trump heaving rolls of paper towels at a crowd in Puerto Rica, I almost puked. It was if he expected plaudits by giving them a means to mop up the water.

It’s not going to get better, so how can we survive the next four (or, Ceiling Cat help us, eight) years?