“The Game of Love”

All is dolorous this morning: the world is going to hell, I’m cranky, Matthew is cranky, I have no duck, I can’t eat food today, and so on. As the old joke “Jewish telegram” goes: start worrying: details follow. So, to cheer myself up, I’m posting this song, written by Gregg Alexander and Rick Nowels and featuring Michelle Branch on vocals and Santana on guitar. It was a huge hit in September and October of 2002 (15 years ago!), and shows that good music is still being made in this millennium, even if it requires the help of old folks. I heard it on my iPod while walking to work this morning, and it put a spring in my step.

Branch’s voice is off a bit, but that’s compensated by Santana’s licks on the guitar, including a terrific solo. Note how well he accompanies the vocals, too.

I quote Adam Gopnik from the New Yorker* (my emphasis):

If atheists underestimate the fudginess in faith, believers underestimate the soupiness of doubt. My own favorite atheist blogger, Jerry Coyne, the University of Chicago evolutionary biologist, regularly offers unanswerable philippics against the idiocies of intelligent design. But a historian looking at his blog years from now would note that he varies the philippics with a tender stream of images of cats—into whose limited cognition, this dog-lover notes, he projects intelligence and personality quite as blithely as his enemies project design into seashells—and samples of old Motown songs. The articulation of humanism demands something humane, and its signal is disproportionate pleasure placed in some frankly irrational love.

What he means, of course, is “atheism is like religion, too.” But what he doesn’t realize is that preferences for things like cats and Motown songs are not—and cannot be—irrational. They are preferences, which are not subject to the strictures of rationality. Now if I thought that Michelle Branch loved me back, that would be irrational.

Isn’t it curious that those who are soft on religion, or believers themselves, denigrate science and atheism by saying “it’s just like religion.” Don’t they realize that by saying that they’re denigrating religion?

*See rebuttal by Isaac Chotiner in the New Republic