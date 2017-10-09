Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, October 9, 2017, and I’ve decided to go to Cambridge (Mass.) for a little R&R next week. I see in the news that the sexual predator Harvey Weinstein has been fired from his company (one of those who fired him was his brother), and that Donald Trump has proposed a ridiculous DACA (“Dreamer”) emendation that won’t stand up in Congress because it’s not filibuster-proof. One piece of good news; one piece of bad. It’s National Dessert Day, which, sadly, falls on one of my fast days, but I have some ice cream in the freezer that I can nom tomorrow. It’s also World Post Day, celebrating the formation of the Universal Postal Union on this day in 1874. Think about it: without that, you couldn’t easily write to someone in another country (each pair of countries had to have their own postal treaty!).

On this day in 1604, “Supernova 1604” appeared—the most recent supernova visible to the naked eye in the Milky Way. Since the star was 20,000 light years away, the explosion actually happened about 18,400 B.C.C. (before Ceiling Cat). On this day in 1874, the Universal Postal Union was formed according to the Treaty of Bern (see above). On October 9, 1967, Che Guevara was executed in Bolivia, shot nine times at close range with a rifle. His last words were reportedly, ” “I know you’ve come to kill me. Shoot, coward! You are only going to kill a man!” Here’s a famous picture of Guevara taken after his death in the laundry room of a local hospital; it was released to prove to the world he was dead:

Exactly two years later, the National Guard was called out in Chicago to control demonstrations about the trial of the “Chicago Eight“. On October 9, 1981, France abolished capital punishment. And exactly five years ago, the Pakistani Taliban tried to assassinate the schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai. Two years later, at age 17, she was a co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize—the youngest Nobelist ever.

Those born on this day include Camille Saint-Saëns (1835), Alfred Dreyfus, French colonel (1859), Max von Laue (1879), Jil Ker Conway (1934), John Lennon (1940), Jackson Browne (1948), and Sean Lennon, John’s son (1975). Notables who died on this day are few: Oskar Schindler (1948), and Clare Boothe Luce (1987).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the animals are hungry, which is not news:

Hili: What would we like to eat now? Cyrus: Let me think.

Yesterday was Thanksgiving in Canada, and Gus got some special noms. His staff reported and sent a video:

Gus is getting a bite of leftover turkey. I wasn’t sure if he would eat it, but as you can see, it went over pretty well.

And here are tweets pinched from Heather Hastie, who has a bunch of nice gun-control tweets up on her site. In this one, a 13 year old boy tries to buy cigarettes, porno magazines, lottery tickets, and a rifle at a gun show. He succeeds at only one task—guess which!

Wow … pretty much sums up America's gun problem pic.twitter.com/k1RXXcO4jG — Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) October 7, 2017

This is a baby caracal (Caracal caracal); I'm not sure if their voices become different as they age.

