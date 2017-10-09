A ten pound frog frog lived in ancient Madagascar

A frog that could swallow a small theropod dinosaur? Well, maybe: it was large enough, and weighed in at a hefty ten pounds (4.5 kilograms). This animal, with the clever name of Beelzebufo, was first described in 2008, but a new paper in PNAS by Susan Evans et al. (reference and free link below), describes a full species, Beelzebufo ampinga, based on a larger sample of fossils from Madagascar. The name is scientifically given and described as follows:

Etymology. The generic name is based on Beel’zebul (Greek), Devil, and Bufo (Latin), toad, in reference to the size and probable life appearance of this anuran; the specific epithet, ampinga (Malagasy), means shield, in reference to cranial hyperossification.

Here’s an artist’s reconstruction of B. ampinga next to a normal frog and a pencil. Its skull was up to eight inches wide, its length was about sixteen inches (40 cm) and it’s been described as having the size and appearance of a “squashed beach ball.” It lived about 65-70 million years ago, and may be the largest frog that ever lived. We’ll never know for sure given the incompleteness of the fossil record and the fragility of frog bones, but it’s a big ‘un:

The animal was reconstructed from bits of its skull and vertebrae, and part of its pelvis. Here are some fragments; if you want to see what they are, go to the paper.

And the reconstruction, with the discovered fossilized parts in white and the presumed remainder stippled. The caption gives two living frogs for a size comparison:

A new article in National Geographic gives a layperson’s take (the paper itself is full of arcane vertebrate paleontology):

These largely terrestrial frogs may have been as ill-tempered and aggressive as their living relatives, the ceratophyrines of South America, scientists say. Ceratophyrines are nasty sit-and-wait predators that are eager to snap at just about anything that happens by, experts note. The ancient devil frogs may have snatched lizards, small vertebrates, and possibly even hatchling dinosaurs with their huge mouths and powerful jaws.

One sidelight of interest: its closest relatives are not on Madagascar, but on the South American mainland, and it’s very different from living and fossil frogs on Madagascar. The conventional wisdom is that the land that now comprises the conglomorate of Seychelles + Madagascar + the Indian subcontinent drifted away from Antarctica/Australia/South America about 120 million years ago. But there is some evidence from other groups that there were physical links between Madagascar + India and South America up to about 80 million years ago in the late Cretaceous—when this frog lived. The fact that this frog lived at that more recent period, and has its closest affinities with frogs from South America, supports the latter hypothesis, though not strongly. Another alternative is that the ancestors of this frog were simply one-off survivors that floated away from South America over 100 million years ago and weren’t part of the radiation of other frogs on Madagascar. A third alternative, which is the least likely, is that its ancestors somehow made it over the ocean from South America about 70 million years ago, perhaps on a floating raft of vegetation. That seems unlikely, however, as salt water is deadly to amphibians.

It would be lovely to see this thing alive, but alas, the inexorable course of evolution prevents that. Maybe George Church can bring it back!

