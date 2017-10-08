Sunday: Hili dialogue

Praise Ceiling Cat, from whom all good things flow: it’s Sunday, October 8, 2017. Here in America it’s National Fluffernutter Day, and if you don’t know what that is, click the link (not recommended). And it’s Air Force Day in India.

Not much happened on this day in history (maybe history slows down in this hemisphere when winter approaches). But on October 8, 1918, American corporal Alvin C. York singlehandedly killed 28 German soldiers and captured 132 (as well as 35 machine guns), a feat for which he received the Medal of Honor. Raised in extreme poverty in Appalachia, York became a hard drinker and then stopped when he became a Christian. A conscientious objector, he nevertheless served in the Army and, when the time came, did his duty. After the war, when he became famous, he turned down many lucrative offers, preferring to become a farmer and start a Bible school. “Sergeant York,” a 1940 movie based on his exploits, and starring Gary Cooper, became a huge hit (I’ve seen it several times); it got Cooper the Best Actor Oscar.

Here’s a battle scene from the movie:

And the real Alvin York:

On this day in 1956, New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen performed a baseball feat that never happened before and hasn’t happened since. Do you know what it is? On October 8, 1967, Che Guevara was captured in Bolivia; he was executed the next day. On this day in 1982, the musical Cats opened on Broadway. It ran almost 18 years, closing on September 10, 2000. I never saw it despite my love of cats. The notion of humans in cat suits playing felids somehow doesn’t appeal. On this day in 2001, George W. Bush established the Office of Homeland Security. One of its sub-agencies is the Transportation Security Administration, is specially tasked with groping my buttocks every time I travel. Finally, on October 8, 2014, the first person in America diagnosed with Ebola virus died.

Notables born on this day are few, including only Chevy Chase (1943) and Sigourney Weaver (1949, only three months older than I ). Those who died on this day were also few, including, Henry Fielding (1754), Wendell Willkie (1944), Willy Brandt (1992), and Paul Prudhomme (2015).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, reports are that Hili is starting to put on her winter weight. But she’s still trying to look like a predator:

A: You look threatening. Hili: I’m trying.

In Polish:

Ja: Groźnie wyglądasz.

Hili: Staram się.

Here are some police saving a brood of ducklings that fell into a drain, and reuniting them with their mother. Who says all cops are bad?

From Matthew we have two edifying tw**ts. First, LOOK AT THIS BIRD! To find out more, go to Wikipedia’s long-wattled umbrellabird (Cephalopterus penduliger) page, where you’ll learn why only the males have the long throat wattle.

Thıs is called a long-wattled umbrellabird with a long beard , found in Colombıa and Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/wWfJ9wngul — Joe Bloggs (@joebloggs8040) October 1, 2017

And, in China, a tidal bore moving upstream strikes the water going downstream:

Thousands have gathered along the banks of the Qiantang River in #China to watch huge waves crash into each other during a tidal bore pic.twitter.com/LSlMI6vr5x — ITV News (@itvnews) October 7, 2017